Strawberries for St. Jude

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. --Children should have lofty goals, according to Kelly Shearrer Spradling. They should have big hearts too, the Poplar Bluff mother believes.
That's why she and husband, Bert, are helping their children tackle another Valentine's Day fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Kami, 7, who started the project last year, wants to raise $10,000 to help children get better. They will sell chocolate-dipped strawberries again, as well as other treats.
The little girl, her family and volunteers dipped 3,600 strawberries last year to raise more than $3,000 for the hospital.
"Kami was in kindergarten last year and they did the St. Jude math-a-thon," said Shearrer Spradling. "She brought home a pamphlet with a current patient who had lost her hair. Kami was really bothered by that, because Kami loves her long hair. She wanted to know why that little girl didn't have any hair."
Kami's father, Bert, took on the task of explaining everything to Kami. Bert was diagnosed with cancer the day before his 21st birthday, after doctors found a lump on his left femur that was Ewing Sarcoma. He underwent a year of treatments.
"It really hit home when she started asking questions," said Shearrer Spradling.
Kami told her parents she wanted to raise money to help those children get better, so they could grow their hair back.
This year, the little girl asked to bring her brother, Mack, 5, on board, and set their goal even higher.
In addition to chocolate-dipped strawberries, the family is also selling Valentine's Crunch (sugar cookie and chocolate Chex Mix), cake bites, Valentine popcorn and cookies. Prices for the crunch, cookies and popcorn are $10. Strawberries and cake bites are $16.
Orders over $60 can be delivered in Poplar Bluff on Valentine's Day. Delivery can also be made to schools for orders for children, Shearrer Spradling said.
Orders will be made at Fellowship General Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff.
The family will also have pick up locations in Poplar Bluff, Malden, Sikeston and Cape Girardeau this year. In Poplar Bluff, it will be Mark Woodard's Farmer's Insurance Office, 2150 N. Westwood Blvd.
Other locations are: Lance Shearrer's Farmer's Insurance Office, 406 N. Douglas, Malden; Brad Berry's Farmer's Insurance Office, 885 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau; and Mission Missouri, 509 Ruth St., Sikeston.
Orders can be placed through Tuesday and must be prepaid in order to allow for inventory. They can be placed online at http://www.mackandkamisberries.org. Anyone having difficulty making orders online can reach Shearrer Spradling at 573-429-2824.
