Strawberries for St. Jude

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. --Children should have lofty goals, according to Kelly Shearrer Spradling. They should have big hearts too, the Poplar Bluff mother believes.

That's why she and husband, Bert, are helping their children tackle another Valentine's Day fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kami, 7, who started the project last year, wants to raise $10,000 to help children get better. They will sell chocolate-dipped strawberries again, as well as other treats.

The little girl, her family and volunteers dipped 3,600 strawberries last year to raise more than $3,000 for the hospital.

"Kami was in kindergarten last year and they did the St. Jude math-a-thon," said Shearrer Spradling. "She brought home a pamphlet with a current patient who had lost her hair. Kami was really bothered by that, because Kami loves her long hair. She wanted to know why that little girl didn't have any hair."

Kami Spradling presents a check in 2018 for $3,625 to Miranda Fickert of the Poplar Bluff Heroes group. Spradling and her family sold chocolate dipped strawberries for Valentine's Day to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Submitted photo

Kami's father, Bert, took on the task of explaining everything to Kami. Bert was diagnosed with cancer the day before his 21st birthday, after doctors found a lump on his left femur that was Ewing Sarcoma. He underwent a year of treatments.

"It really hit home when she started asking questions," said Shearrer Spradling.