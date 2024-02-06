Straight outta 'Sesame Street,' local produce store delights

In Perryville, Missouri, not far from Interstate 55 at 1700 Alma Ave., sits a large dark brown building. It is currently ringed with Missouri Amish tomatoes and stacks of watermelons of all kinds. Eight-foot palms and curling, blooming mandevilla vines stand guard at the awnings' supports, and lovely wooden and metal wishing well yard ornaments pepper the parking lot. I'd found Frank and Bridget's Produce, and what a unique place it is!

This may be a weird thing to say, but remember Mr. Hooper from "Sesame Street"? He was an older man with glasses perched on his nose, and he ran Hooper's Store for the denizens of Sesame Street. Pre-kindergarten me remembers his store, with all of the neatly stacked produce, full of colors and sweet flavors, stacked up outside of the door, right next to the daily news. These piles of apples and tomatoes were perfect, each fruit shiny and fresh, the geometrical designs appealing and mysterious. I wanted to visit Mr. Hooper's so badly. All of this reminiscing is just to say Frank and Bridget's Produce felt like Mr. Hooper's to me. That row of perfect, shiny apples of all colors, stacked up in perfect pyramids and just waiting to be bitten. Baskets of peppers, arranged prettily enough to be in a painting. Rows of tomatoes with nary a bruise, and the other, odder things I saw there.

Witch Finger grapes, creepy and sweet, available at Frank and Bridget's Produce. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Such as Witch Finger grapes. The sign below the grapes said I could feel free to try one, and so I did. That odd, elongated grape was a funny shape, but the taste was all grape, clean and tangy and very sweet. I tried not to think about eating witch fingers, though. The name is creative and a little creepy. There was a pile of pluots, not something I see everywhere. This fruit is a large juicy globe, a cross between an apricot and a plum, and just reminds me of a less grainy, slightly sweeter plum. Delicious. Last week, I missed out on the Pink Glow pineapples that were in store. Like a normal pineapple on the outside, they had light pink flesh on the inside. Maybe they'll get some more soon. I love trying new foods, and new fruits top the list of must tries. Frank and Bridget's is the place to find these.