Story of Afghan girls is among many at global robotics event

WASHINGTON -- An international robotics competition in Washington was in its final day Tuesday, with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations competing.

The team getting the most attention at the FIRST Global Challenge was a squad of girls from Afghanistan who twice were rejected for U.S. visas before President Donald Trump intervened.

But there were even more stories than there were teams. Here are a few:

Girl power

Sixty percent of the teams participating in the competition were founded, led or organized by women. Of the 830 teens participating, 209 were girls. And there were six all-girl teams, including not only the Afghan squad but also teams from the United States, Ghana, Jordan, the Palestinian territories and the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

Poriya Mizbani, 16, left, and Amin Dadkhah Tehrani, 15, with Team Iran, begin to pack up their station after competing Tuesday in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin ~ Associated Press

Vanuatu's nickname: the "SMART Sistas."

Samira Bader, 16, on the Jordanian team, said "it's very difficult for us because everyone thinks" building robots is "only for boys." She said her team wanted to prove "girls can do it."

The three-girl U.S. team included sisters Colleen and Katie Johnson of Everett, Washington, and Sanjna Ravichandar of Plainsboro, New Jersey. Colleen Johnson, 16, said her team looked forward "to a day when an all-girls team is going to be no more special than an all-boys team or a co-ed team, just when that's completely normal and accepted."

The team competing from Brunei was also all female, though a male member previously worked on the project.

Unusual alliance

The United States and Russia were on the same side Tuesday. During the fourth round of the competition, the U.S. team was paired with teams from Russia and Sudan to work as an alliance.