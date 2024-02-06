Stopping by Minglewood Brewery for some bib-worthy bites

Sunday evening a friend invited me to Minglewood Brewery to catch up over an early dinner. He is a beer connoisseur and we both enjoy good food. I was looking forward to the warm casual atmosphere complete with upbeat music and a social vibe. When we arrived, we were given the option of dining room or patio. Although Minglewood has one of the most sought-after patio areas in downtown Cape Girardeau, we opted for the dining room. Our server, Connor, arrived with a smile, provided us with menus and took our drink order. My friend quickly decided on the Chicken Chipotle Sandwich served with a side of kettle chips. I, on the other hand, could not make up my mind. Connor was patient and gave me time as I reached out to friends for suggestions.

Janice mentioned the giant pretzel with a side of beer cheese and Jaime recommended the BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Patrick and Josh agreed the best item on the menu is the Sausage and Goat Cheese Pizza, with Josh adding their potato salad is "amazing." Katie put the BBQ Nachos and Burnt Ends Quesadilla at the top of her list. Sarah said her boyfriend enjoyed the Philly Cheesesteak sandwich so much he ordered it twice in one week!

That did not help. My eyes were bigger than my stomach and I wanted everything on the menu. I settled on the Mac and Beer Cheese Pizza, which sounded like a gastronomic delight: a basil cream cheese base, chicken, a cheese blend, cheddar, and Parmesan atop their pizza dough which is made in-house using their brewer's grain. Connor returned to take our order, but my mouth overrode my brain as I heard myself say, "Philly Cheesesteak Pizza." The decision was made.