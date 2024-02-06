Stopping by Minglewood Brewery for some bib-worthy bites

Sunday evening a friend invited me to Minglewood Brewery to catch up over an early dinner. He is a beer connoisseur and we both enjoy good food. I was looking forward to the warm casual atmosphere complete with upbeat music and a social vibe. When we arrived, we were given the option of dining room or patio. Although Minglewood has one of the most sought-after patio areas in downtown Cape Girardeau, we opted for the dining room. Our server, Connor, arrived with a smile, provided us with menus and took our drink order. My friend quickly decided on the Chicken Chipotle Sandwich served with a side of kettle chips. I, on the other hand, could not make up my mind. Connor was patient and gave me time as I reached out to friends for suggestions.
Janice mentioned the giant pretzel with a side of beer cheese and Jaime recommended the BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Patrick and Josh agreed the best item on the menu is the Sausage and Goat Cheese Pizza, with Josh adding their potato salad is "amazing." Katie put the BBQ Nachos and Burnt Ends Quesadilla at the top of her list. Sarah said her boyfriend enjoyed the Philly Cheesesteak sandwich so much he ordered it twice in one week!
That did not help. My eyes were bigger than my stomach and I wanted everything on the menu. I settled on the Mac and Beer Cheese Pizza, which sounded like a gastronomic delight: a basil cream cheese base, chicken, a cheese blend, cheddar, and Parmesan atop their pizza dough which is made in-house using their brewer's grain. Connor returned to take our order, but my mouth overrode my brain as I heard myself say, "Philly Cheesesteak Pizza." The decision was made.
A short while later, our food arrived. The chipotle chicken sandwich was comprised of thinly sliced deli style seasoned chicken, onions, and a melted cheese blend slathered with creamy chipotle aioli on a pepper seeded bun. My friend enjoyed his meal and let me sample to compare notes. The sauce along with the expertly toasted bun made this a solid choice in my book. Dipping the kettle chips in the chipotle aioli added a kick of heat at the end of each bite. Highly recommend.
I have had Philly cheesesteak pizzas at traditional pizza joints, but Minglewood's is a completely different experience. In my opinion, topping their Philly pizza with beer cheese gives it a more authentic, rich, creamy, bib-worthy experience. When I say bib-worthy, I mean make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand. Talk about the kind of deliciously beautiful mess you want to make over and over ...
Are you hungry yet? Wait, there is more. Minglewood offers a brunch menu on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. which includes amazing coffee cocktails, fabulously crafted Bloody Marys, and a variety of breakfast items to please your palette, including a maple bacon pizza made with country white gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, cheese and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Whether you plan on dining in to enjoy good service and fun atmosphere or prefer ordering pick up to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, I suggest adding a trip to Minglewood to the top of your list of priorities.
Minglewood is located at 121 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Call (573) 803-0524 for more information.
