Stop talking and do it

By Ellen Shuck

Lucy couldn't wait to begin her new job, but she first had to gain training for it. She enrolled in the adequate classes and felt she was well on her way. She talked and talked about her plans to everyone who would listen. She then proceeded to obtain the education she needed. It was challenging to look forward to living her dream. She rehearsed what she thought was the reality of what her life would be like. It was so much fun living in her mind's perfect landscape.

When she began her classes to prepare for her future occupation, she discovered the reality of action didn't match what she had pictured. It was, instead, difficult work. She had to rise early, and she stayed up late in the evenings. This was nothing like it had seemed in her imagination. In fact, much of her energy had been squandered by her constant talking about it.

Another friend, Amy, recently attained a new job. She had been hoping for what would "really suit her," she thought. Amy, though, was so excited and frenzied, by finally acquiring what she thought she had wanted, that she over-extended herself. She found, by the time she tried to juggle her schedule, she was unable to complete her responsibilities as she should at work. But she had underestimated what she could accomplish, considering her energy level, both mentally and physically. As she talked about her goal while she was preparing and looking forward to it, Amy was full of energy and excitement. She was on top of the world. Now, though, as she performed what she had dreamed of, Amy found it was different. Where was all the enjoyment, feelings of prestige and congratulatory messages from others she had expected? She derived some satisfaction from her work, but she felt used sometimes, too.

The purpose of the two stories is to relate scenarios affirming that when you talk too much about what you're going to do, you may fail to accomplish the goal. After the energy from the conversations and false glory have passed, you must actually make your talk come true. It's finally time to create reality from what you've lived within. It's good to talk somewhat about your dreams, but watch that you don't overdo it and substitute the verbal for action.