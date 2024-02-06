Stop, look and listen to life

As we walk, run or drive down a road, street or path, we often think about the twists and turns in front of us. We say, "I wonder where that goes?" and we ponder which one to take, which route will lead us to our destination -- and we choose. Sometimes we're pleased with our choice, and other times we realize we've taken the wrong path. We can either retrace our steps and take another route or we can continue on our journey, hoping to find what will brighten our life, what will stimulate our curiosity, or what will lead us somewhere. We don't always know where that somewhere is, to which we're going, but we believe it will be a place of wonder and perfection. "That dream is just over the next hill," we say, so we continue to look and listen to what we can see and hear.

Jesus used the simple and natural to show His care for people. He tried to comfort the frightened and needy people by telling them to cease being worried, and He gave them reasons -- examples using things anyone could understand. He began by asking them why they were anxious about clothing, and He suggested, to them that they "consider the lilies of the field -- how they grow: they neither toil nor spin. Yet Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these." God, then, used the medium of grass to further explain the lack of need to worry. He said, "But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you?" (6:28-31) Jesus was asking people to slow down and pay attention to what they see, to notice what nature teaches, and search for the wisdom contained within the common and ordinary in life.

We needn't ever think our life is boring and our surroundings are a symbol of what we are. We can reside in the elaborate, we can live in a less affluent area or among a downtrodden one. None of that matters in whether we're happy or miserable. It depends upon what we place our values and sense of worth. All of life contains beauty within itself. This is because we can see our reality through the eyes of the eternal. What we see within our environment is what's inside us. We cannot be anything but thankful, when we refuse to gauge our estimations and judgments on what's outside. Stop, look and listen and see the beauty, wisdom and mystery that's present in life, just waiting for us to see, listen and taste.