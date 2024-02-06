Brenda Voss runs her hand along a polished cabinet door of an armoir in her showroom.

Mahogany, she explains. It's her favorite.

"But you can't get it anymore like you could," she says. "It's a wood of the past."

Now, consumers have a better chance of finding it at places like Voss's Wise Buys Antiques in Advance, Missouri.

It's not all armoirs, of course. Voss's shop offers a variety.

Brenda Voss, the owner of Advance Wise Buys, stands next to a plastic fruit basket in her store Friday, March 17, 2017 in Advance. Advance Wise Buys is an antique shop along with furniture and piano restoration. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I've just got all kinds of little things. Lots of little pretties," she says, meandering among the chaise lounges and book cases. "I believe they call it 'eclectic.' As you can see, it's kind of a conglomeration."

She says she's always liked refurbishing pieces of furniture, first to save money as a young woman and then professionally.

"I love it," she says. "If a piece has a lot of old varnish on it, I love to see what that would look like underneath."

Now her store has pieces that date back clear to the early 19th century, she says.

Among the chests and clocks and other furniture, her oldest pieces are the hand-crank Victrola record players.

Erika Hamilton puts on her gloves before she works on restoring a piano at Advance Wise Buys Friday, March 17, 2017 in Advance. Advance Wise Buys is an antique shop along with furniture and piano restoration. Andrew J. Whitaker

"Never dreamed of owning a shop," she says, patting a polished wood dresser. "But I also like to decorate."

She says most of her customers come from Poplar Bluff, Dexter and Marble Hill, Missouri, and Southern Illinois.

"I live just a few blocks from the store, so in that way I'm always here, people know," she says. "I go to church on Sunday morning. Otherwise I'm always here."

But somehow, she says, the dusting is never quite done.

But while she spruces up chests and dusts the Victrolas, her daughter and son-in-law handle a more extreme sort of renovation.