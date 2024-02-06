In 1967, John Banken worked in the shop at a Chevrolet dealership in Dexter, Missouri.

He and a friend from the dealership often ate at a little diner called the Hickory Log.

When the diner's owner sought to sell, he asked the regulars if they were interested.

They didn't have any money, but convinced the bank to loan them enough to make an offer.

It was denied.

John Banken and his wife LaVeda Banken, owners of the restaurant Hickory Log, sit in the Lounge room Friday, March 17, 2017 in Dexter. Andrew J. Whitaker

A few days later the owner came back to Banken to accept it.

"We had patronized out here a while," he recalls. "His wife had told him, 'You either sell it or I'll close the door.'"

That was a Wednesday when they bought the restaurant, he says, and he started working there that night after his shift at the dealership.

For the next year, he worked both jobs, learning how to barbecue after punching his card at the shop.

In the subsequent 49, he's still the one who unlocks the front door most mornings. "Been here 50 years," he says. He and his wife LaVeda are wearing green, and just finished their St. Patrick's Day lunch of fish. Banken turns 82 this year, and at this point doesn't see why he ought to stop."It's almost like a habit," he says.

Racks of ribs are kept heated at the restaurant Hickory Log Friday, March 17, 2017 in Dexter. Andrew J. Whitaker

In the front room, their son Jason is overseeing the tail end of the lunchtime rush. One of the regulars hugs him on her way out the door. "If this place wasn't so pretty, I'd still want to come here because the atmosphere is so good," she tells him.