Still looking for my superpowers

By Mark Hopkins

The local headline said, "Fans turn out for Comic-Con." And so they did. They held a convention for comic book devotees where the participants turned up in costume. Just walking through the lobby one could see The Incredible Hulk, Wonder Woman, Superman and a host of other comic book characters. There were lots of children, but many adults, too. Have you wondered why such fantasies attract adults? I think I have an answer.

I was visiting at a neighbor's home the other day and his 8-year-old son came running through the room with a cape on, flying from room to room as you would expect from someone who has superpowers. It didn't hit me until I was on the way home, I used to have superpowers, too.

All boys pass through a stage where they believe they have superpowers. It usually hits between the ages of 6 and 10. Women believe these fantasies eventually fade and their men become real people. What women don't understand is that these aren't fantasies; what goes on in the mind of the male of the species is very real. How else could I account for the broken arm I received from flying off the roof of the garage? Men are born thinking they can leap tall buildings with a single bound or, if given the chance, could be the hero who saved the world.