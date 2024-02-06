Hank Johnson and his wife, Jackie, bought the property that houses Chaumette Vineyards & Winery in 1990. Although, at the time it was simply a place to retreat on the weekends.

"My wife and I had no plans for doing any of what you see. It was a case of we both had jobs in the city in St. Louis and we just needed a place to get away on weekends," Hank Johnson says.

For the first few years they owned the property they built a lake and camped out on the weekends, entertaining friends and enjoying their time away from the city life.

But in 1992, Johnson decided he was growing bored with mowing one of his fields in particular, and thought it might be better suited for another purpose -- growing grapes.

"We planted grapes kind of on a lark," he says. "I'd always been a big wine fan, interested in wine for all of my adult life really, and so this idea of having my own vineyard sounded pretty interesting."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Hank Johnson, owns of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, holds a sample of the 2015 Chambourcin Reserve in the tasting room on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The chardonel grape, a white wine hybrid grape that had been in development for 40 years, was released the same year. Johnson planted the field, and the grapes and his love for the vineyard began to grow.

They started planting in 1992 and continued to plant each year through 2000.

"We jumped in with both feet and we planted quite a bit," Johnson says. "We have just under 30 acres of grapes here, most of which are chardonel."

He also started studying viticulture -- or the science, production and study of grapes -- when they first started the planting. He found he could control the quality of the wine by how he grew the grapes and the specific inputs he would add to affect the quality.

"You can make great wine from great grapes, but you can't make great wine from bad grapes," he says. "So our big focus is in the vineyard, I mean it's in both places really, but we really do focus a lot in the vineyard."

Eventually, Johnson decided he wanted to do something with all those grapes.

"In 2000, I got the itch to make wine, so we got licensed and I bought my first equipment," he says.

It didn't take much time for him to realize how much work there is involved in making wine, so he hired a winemaker in 2001. Once wine production began, the Johnsons decided to build a tasting room on their property. Little did they know, eventually they would be the proud developers of many award-winning wines. Johnson's son, Henry, also ultimately decided he would like to become a winemaker, and has since become the primary vintner at Chaumette.

In 2003 the Johnsons also built a chapel on the property, reconsecrated and renamed St. Vincent's-in-the-Vineyard, as a reconstruction of the all-faith chapel St. David's, which was originally located on the grounds of the Thompson Episcopal Retreat Center in St. Louis County.