Since the early 20th century, when customers rode up on horses and tied their reins to a post out front, the Dew Drop Inn has been operating in Bloomsdale, Missouri. Though the business does not offer lodgings, it does boast some of the best barbecue around.
The building is 90 years old, and two years ago, when the business was purchased by Cara Naeger and her brothers Eric and RJ Clements, they overhauled it from top to bottom.
The restaurant business is nothing new to the family. Naeger's mother, Dona Welker, has been in the business for 30 years. Welker is owner, along with RJ Clements and Naeger, of the Kozy Kitchen on Mill Hill Road.
The Kozy Kitchen operated across the street for about eight years, but is now in a space that adjoins the Dew Drop Inn Building, so two different restaurant are there, with a party room separating them.
That Kozy Kitchen opens each morning at 6 a.m. and serves breakfast and lunch on weekdays and closes at 2 p.m. On weekends, the country-cooking restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, and closes at 8 p.m. each night.
The Dew Drop Inn offers only lunch and dinner, and is open later in the evening. Doors open every day at 11 a.m., and the Dew Drop Inn is open Sunday through Thursday until 10 p.m.
Located on Highway 61 at Mill Hill Road, the Dew Drop Inn restaurant seats about 100. A large outdoor area has room for 200 to 300 people. The Mill Room, the party room between the two restaurants, is ideal for wedding receptions, family reunions and graduation parties, Naeger says. The Mill Room also accommodates about 100 people.
The focus of the operation, Naeger says, is the community.
"It's really been about the community, and about bringing people together," she says.
A full-service bar offers everything from bloody marys to margaritas, and a wide variety of beer. Off to the side of the bar area, flat-screen TVs are mounted on one wall, where two pool tables are located.
The outdoor patio area has L-shaped couches, and games like a giant Connect 4, chess, cornhole and horseshoes are available.
In addition to its signature barbecue, the Dew Drop Inn serves pizza, burgers, hot wings, po' boy sandwiches (including pulled pork, of course), tacos and even a few salads.
Past customers rave about the place on Trip Advisor. One customer from St. Louis wrote "We felt like we hit the jackpot when we found this FUN restaurant in Bloomsdale! The atmosphere is so much fun! Drink a little beer, shoot some pool, bean bag toss? They have games for kids too!"
They have brought in comedy acts, which were popular, and they are considering featuring comedians on a regular basis.
Naeger says they also hold events there, like Family Fun Day, which was held July 8, when a bouncy castle was on hand. They also feature live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.
She says they feature a wide variety of bands, both regional and local. Her brother Eric handles booking the bands.
"It's a packed house on the weekend," Naeger says. "It's become a destination. People come from St. Louis, Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Festus. I'm sure there are more, but I don't track them all."
Naeger, who handles day-to-day operation of the Dew Drop Inn, says they want to continue to grow their customer base by offering more annual events.
Already they have hosted several successful events, like the Brew Fest, the Pedal the Cause/Baggin' Cancer Cornhole Tourney and an annual Muzzle Loader Match, which takes place behind the business.
"It's awesome to see the community come together," Naeger says.
More about the Dew Drop Inn can be found at facebook.com/dewdropbloomsdalemo/.
