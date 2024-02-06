Since the early 20th century, when customers rode up on horses and tied their reins to a post out front, the Dew Drop Inn has been operating in Bloomsdale, Missouri. Though the business does not offer lodgings, it does boast some of the best barbecue around.

The building is 90 years old, and two years ago, when the business was purchased by Cara Naeger and her brothers Eric and RJ Clements, they overhauled it from top to bottom.

The restaurant business is nothing new to the family. Naeger's mother, Dona Welker, has been in the business for 30 years. Welker is owner, along with RJ Clements and Naeger, of the Kozy Kitchen on Mill Hill Road.

The Kozy Kitchen operated across the street for about eight years, but is now in a space that adjoins the Dew Drop Inn Building, so two different restaurant are there, with a party room separating them.

That Kozy Kitchen opens each morning at 6 a.m. and serves breakfast and lunch on weekdays and closes at 2 p.m. On weekends, the country-cooking restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, and closes at 8 p.m. each night.

Headline Bold:Eric Clements and Cara Naeger pose for a photo at the Dew Drop Inn on Sept. 12 in Bloomsdale, Missouri.

The Dew Drop Inn offers only lunch and dinner, and is open later in the evening. Doors open every day at 11 a.m., and the Dew Drop Inn is open Sunday through Thursday until 10 p.m.

Located on Highway 61 at Mill Hill Road, the Dew Drop Inn restaurant seats about 100. A large outdoor area has room for 200 to 300 people. The Mill Room, the party room between the two restaurants, is ideal for wedding receptions, family reunions and graduation parties, Naeger says. The Mill Room also accommodates about 100 people.

The focus of the operation, Naeger says, is the community.

"It's really been about the community, and about bringing people together," she says.

A full-service bar offers everything from bloody marys to margaritas, and a wide variety of beer. Off to the side of the bar area, flat-screen TVs are mounted on one wall, where two pool tables are located.