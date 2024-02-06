Staying hard-nosed

The other day I was visiting with a friend about tractors, and tractor cabs came up. They are really nice, but they aren't for me. Cabs do cost a good deal of money and that's part of why I don't have a cab. But honestly money alone isn't why I choose not to. Cabs make life easier! When it's hot outside you can simply turn the AC on in the cab and it's cool. When it's cold outside, simply turn the heat on in the cab and it's warm. If it's raining, then it's dry. Cabs make life too easy.

When I was growing up, there were cows to milk morning and evening. It didn't matter if it was 20 below or 90 in the shade, the cows had to be milked. If it was snowing or raining or the lightning was cracking, the cows had to be milked. One just toughed it out. If there was a lot of snow on the ground and you had to check on the cattle, you saddled a horse and got it done. Your feet got cold and your hands and your face, but you simply toughed it out.

I can remember Dad going out to get the tractor started to feed the cows when it was way below zero and snow on the ground. Tough to get anything started. Dad didn't have a shop or a building to get one of the C Internationals in, so they sat out in the weather. So dad would do whatever he could to warm up the oil which would help get the tractor started. Dad would come in frozen solid, have a coffee or two, warm up and head back out. Dad was tough. I guess I like that in a man.

Every generation from probably the beginning of time on seems to make life easier for their sons and daughters. Sometimes money is handed down from parents to the children. Sometimes property is handed down. Sometimes job opportunities are made available to the children because of the parents. New inventions come along making life easier. For whatever reason, it seems like each following generation has an easier life than the previous generation.