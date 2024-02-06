If the outdoor temp is up in the upper 50s, one has to be sure to build a little fire and I mean a little fire. I've built what I thought was a little fire and ended up with it being like 90 degrees in our front room. So we open the windows and let some fresh air in. It helps a little but once that stove is cranking out heat it's going to take a while to cool down. Our dog and cats love to lie in front to the wood stove until it gets too hot. That's when they all get up and go to the kitchen or into the computer room. I usually shed my shirt and head for the computer.

We have also learned that all wood doesn't burn the same. Oak is probably our favorite wood to burn. It smells pretty good as it burns good and it puts off a lot of heat. We've burned black walnut, but it seemed hard to get started and it doesn't smell the best. Pecan is another good wood to burn, but it also smells. We had a huge pecan tree cut down a year ago because it was hanging over one of our high tunnels, so we've been burning pecan this winter. We also have burned a bunch of other woods and they do OK. Some just put off more heat than other kinds. For a bunch of years we split our fire wood with a wood splitter kind of axe or maul. Boy that was work. I bought some wedges, and they work OK, but they are a lot of work. Finally ended up getting an old used wood splitter which we use pretty much every day or so. It would be hard to live without that wood splitter now that we have gotten used to it. First few years we stacked the wood out doors in stacks and it did pretty good. Problem with that was the wood had to be used right away or it kind of rotted away. I was building a 36-by-36 machine shed so I put a lean-to on the side of the machine shed. It was about 36 feet long by 8 feet wide and 6 feet tall. Man, it will hold a lot of wood. So we start putting wood under the lean-to during the summer. Where it's out of the weather, the wood doesn't seem to rot and get ruined as quickly.

We have a garden cart that we pull behind the four wheeler and it will hold just enough wood at a time. By the time we cut and load and split the garden cart of wood we need a break. So we haul a couple loads of firewood and call it a day. But even then we wake up the next morning with a sore back and sore muscles. I know neither one of us could cut and split and haul firewood all day.

We can cut our firewood about 20 inches long and it will fit in our wood stove across the firebox. Or we can cut the wood about 14 to 16 inches long and it will go straight in the firebox. Both ways work and I don't see there being an advantage of one over the other except the longer pieces of firewood would cut down on the number of cuts. I sharpen my chains using a dermal tool and little stones. It works for us. It took a while to figure how to sharpen the chains and do it correctly. But even now I mess one up now and then and it won't cut soft butter. Cutting fire wood isn't for everyone, but Marge and I kind of enjoy it. We kind of enjoy cutting the wood and splitting it but we also enjoy the warmth it provides on a cold winter evening.There isn't much better heat then a wood stove that's cranking out heat. And since we have trees, we save a bunch on the gas and electric bill. That, we both enjoy.