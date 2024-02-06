By Rennie Phillips
We moved out where we now live going on 30 years ago. It is an old farm house which was built in the early 1900s so it has seen a lot of years. As far as we know there are very few walls that are insulated in the entire house. We have insulated a few of them as we have made improvements. When we first moved here it had a central heat and air system that did a reasonably good job except when the temps went to extremes. When the temp dropped to down around zero our central unit just didn't have enough horses to handle the extreme temps. So when it was super cold our house was cool.
Neither of us had grown up with wood heat but we were interested in installing a wood stove in our house. We checked with our insurance carrier and OKed it through them so we were OK on that. Did some research on the stove pipe and installation. As a result all the stove pipe except that right above the wood stove is triple wall stainless steel so pretty safe on that as well. I read and checked different ways of installing the wood stove and finally decided to go through the wall and run up the outside of our house to a point above the roof line.After getting the stove set up in the house and getting the stove pipe hooked up we fired it up and let it smoke. And from that moment on it has been a learning experience. I figured all one had to do was put some wood in the stove and light it up. Nope. There is more to a wood stove than I had ever imagined. It seems like every day we learn something new about using a wood stove with many of these lessons being learned the hard way.
Our stove pipe runs about three or four feet above the roof line which is enough, but it could be a couple of feet more. But we have learned to work with it. One thing we learned is when we get a real strong wind almost from any direction we don't use the wood stove unless it's hot and cranking out heat. If the stove pipe isn't hot and drafting good the high wind will cause the smoke to drift out in the house instead of going up the chimney. Drafting is when the chimney or stove pipe is hot and rising and it kind of sucks the smoke up the chimney. Our stove is fairly tight, but it still lets some smoke drift into the house. So we don't use it when the wind is blowing 30 or 40 miles per hour.
If the outdoor temp is up in the upper 50s, one has to be sure to build a little fire and I mean a little fire. I've built what I thought was a little fire and ended up with it being like 90 degrees in our front room. So we open the windows and let some fresh air in. It helps a little but once that stove is cranking out heat it's going to take a while to cool down. Our dog and cats love to lie in front to the wood stove until it gets too hot. That's when they all get up and go to the kitchen or into the computer room. I usually shed my shirt and head for the computer.
We have also learned that all wood doesn't burn the same. Oak is probably our favorite wood to burn. It smells pretty good as it burns good and it puts off a lot of heat. We've burned black walnut, but it seemed hard to get started and it doesn't smell the best. Pecan is another good wood to burn, but it also smells. We had a huge pecan tree cut down a year ago because it was hanging over one of our high tunnels, so we've been burning pecan this winter. We also have burned a bunch of other woods and they do OK. Some just put off more heat than other kinds. For a bunch of years we split our fire wood with a wood splitter kind of axe or maul. Boy that was work. I bought some wedges, and they work OK, but they are a lot of work. Finally ended up getting an old used wood splitter which we use pretty much every day or so. It would be hard to live without that wood splitter now that we have gotten used to it. First few years we stacked the wood out doors in stacks and it did pretty good. Problem with that was the wood had to be used right away or it kind of rotted away. I was building a 36-by-36 machine shed so I put a lean-to on the side of the machine shed. It was about 36 feet long by 8 feet wide and 6 feet tall. Man, it will hold a lot of wood. So we start putting wood under the lean-to during the summer. Where it's out of the weather, the wood doesn't seem to rot and get ruined as quickly.
We have a garden cart that we pull behind the four wheeler and it will hold just enough wood at a time. By the time we cut and load and split the garden cart of wood we need a break. So we haul a couple loads of firewood and call it a day. But even then we wake up the next morning with a sore back and sore muscles. I know neither one of us could cut and split and haul firewood all day.
We can cut our firewood about 20 inches long and it will fit in our wood stove across the firebox. Or we can cut the wood about 14 to 16 inches long and it will go straight in the firebox. Both ways work and I don't see there being an advantage of one over the other except the longer pieces of firewood would cut down on the number of cuts. I sharpen my chains using a dermal tool and little stones. It works for us. It took a while to figure how to sharpen the chains and do it correctly. But even now I mess one up now and then and it won't cut soft butter. Cutting fire wood isn't for everyone, but Marge and I kind of enjoy it. We kind of enjoy cutting the wood and splitting it but we also enjoy the warmth it provides on a cold winter evening.There isn't much better heat then a wood stove that's cranking out heat. And since we have trees, we save a bunch on the gas and electric bill. That, we both enjoy.
