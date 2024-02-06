All sections
FeaturesFebruary 11, 2023

Stay out of the brier patch

I do not often come upon a briar patch like the vines I am showing you here, but when I do I always avoid them. There are at least five kinds of greenbriers native to Southeast Missouri. This one is called bristly greenbrier. The bristly greenbrier is relatively common but not often encountered. ...

I do not often come upon a briar patch like the vines I am showing you here, but when I do I always avoid them. There are at least five kinds of greenbriers native to Southeast Missouri. This one is called bristly greenbrier.

The bristly greenbrier is relatively common but not often encountered. It can, however, sometimes take over a small area and become a nearly impenetrable tangled mess. When this happens, it becomes the perfect habitat for ground-nesting birds such as the brown thrasher, bobwhite quail and eastern towhee.

Thin needle-like briers that can easily penetrate your gloves, shirtsleeve and skin surround the woody, dark green mature parts of the vine. The fruits of the bristly greenbrier mature in late summer as small clusters of dark, blue-black berries that birds such as the cardinal and wild turkey will eat.

Story Tags
Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

