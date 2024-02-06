State of the union

From the not-so-good perspective, we have a more disquieting history in the recent past.

1) Illegal immigration continues to be a major national issue. We are not alone in having that problem to solve. Most of Europe is facing the same dilemma. The DACA vote looms with 800,000 lives in the balance.

2) We are still at war in the Middle East, and it seems to be heating up again with a recent surge of troops. It is a quagmire, and just as we seem to have extricated ourselves from that mess we get pulled back in. Can we never anticipate "Peace on Earth, good will toward men?"

3) Our president has some "wins" and some "losses" during his first year in office, not dissimilar to most of his predecessors. The thing that is different is his constant popularity ratings, which hover between 30 percent and 40 percent, well below presidents all the way back to Lincoln's time. Those low ratings do not bode well for future successes in Congress nor Republican success in the 2018 elections.

Perhaps the most disappointing thing is the president's constant attack on the news media. New words and phrases such as "fake news," "alternate facts," and "the enemy" have entered our vocabulary. His most recent speech delivered in Europe at the World Economic Forum contained these lines: "How nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how false the news can be." Expecting some support from other heads of state he, instead, got hisses and boos.

President Trump hasn't realized the job of the media is not to support the administration. Instead, it is to provide information and to hold power accountable. In short, the media, at its core, is a counterbalance to political leadership. The E.W. Scripps Company's motto is, "Give light, and the people will find their own way." News media people are devoted to that philosophy.

President Trump has proven to be the P.T. Barnum of politics. Folks, that isn't all bad. There is no doubt that, like the circus that traveled the country for a century and a half, he can gather a crowd and mystify the gathering. No one has done it better in recent years. Our democratic approach to governance gives him three more years to make good things happen for the country using his unique approach.

"Hope does spring eternal."