Starting your seedlings

It seems like just last week we were picking the last of our tomatoes to save them from a freeze or frost last fall. But when I check the calendar, it's February or close to it. Our normal last frost where I live is around April 15 to April 20. You can DuckDuckGo "last frost in 63780." Replace my ZIP code with yours, and you will have the average. When you go back from the average last frost about 8 weeks, you should have the date to begin tomato seedlings. Tomatoes normally take about 8 to 9 weeks from planting the seed to being ready to transplant

When starting tomato seedlings, they will need a starter mix to plant the seeds in. Most any container will work, if it has holes in the bottom to allow excess water to drain. I like to dampen the starter mix before even putting it in the container. Make sure there is about an inch of starter mix in the container. I then plant my seeds right on the top of the damp starter mix. I then sprinkle some dry starter mix over the seeds with just enough to cover the seeds. Spritz or spray or mist some water on the starter to dampen the surface. You can then use some plastic wrap to help seal in the moisture.

You can place your container most anyplace that is about 75 to 80 degrees. I usually put my containers under two two-bulb fluorescent lights. Tomatoes usually germinate in 3 or 4 days, but may take longer. Keep the starter soil damp. Once the tomatoes come up, do your best to keep the fluorescent lights about an inch over the top of the new seedlings. Grow lights work, but so do regular florescent lights. Raise the lights as the seedlings grow keeping the distance at about one inch.

When the new tomato seedlings get to about 4 inches tall, I individually transplant them into larger containers. I use 3-inch plastic pots, but most anything will work. Styrofoam cups with holes in the bottom will work. Transplant the seedling so that about a third of the seedling is above the soil. Dampen the soil. Never get the soil wringing wet, just damp. I leave my tomato seedlings in this container till they go out in the garden. I use a good potting soil.

One year I had seedlings up pretty good and came out to my man cave/work room one morning and some of the seedlings were gone, even the roots. I figured it was a mouse, so set sticky strips from Aaron and mouse traps and nothing. Whatever it was ate good that spring. I finally let the radio run all night. They must not have liked country music.