Starting tomatoes

Back when I was a kid, I'd help Dad in the garden, or at least thought I was. I kind of remember Dad planting tomatoes that were Sioux tomatoes, which Mick tried but he wasn't impressed. I just may buy a few seeds and give them a try this summer. I don't know if Dad started his own seed or bought transplants. I don't think Dad put his tomatoes in a cage, so they just spread out on the ground.

When I first started to garden, I bought all my transplants or small tomato plants. Bought the cheapest ones I could find with no idea as to the variety. In time I became familiar with the diseases or problems that tomatoes end up with and the hybrids bred to resist these diseases. Some of the seed catalogs will list these diseases and the corresponding chart to identify the disease with some varieties of tomatoes being bred to resist a whole host of these diseases.

I finally picked several varieties that were pretty resistant to fungus or disease, but they were plain Jane red tomatoes. I started to get the itch to pick some that were bigger and better and more colorful and just might taste a little different than just a red tomato, so I started to grow heirlooms of all colors. Some were red, but some were pink or yellow or orange, and some were red and yellow and orange mixed. Then there were those that were black or purple or green or green and orange. On a normal year, we have grown 24 to 30 different varieties of tomatoes with most of them tasting a little different.

Once I started growing all colors and varieties of tomatoes, I couldn't buy ready-to-transplant heirlooms, so I had to start my own from seed. Where most are heirlooms and are open pollinated varieties I saved most of my own seed to use the following year. I find seeds that I've saved have a much better germination percent than seeds I buy from even reputable suppliers.