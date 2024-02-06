Starting the new year on the lighter side

With all of the rich foods that were around during the holiday season, it is time to lighten up a bit on how foods are prepared. Making a few adjustments in wholesome recipes can make a difference in calories and fat, without compromising flavor.
I hope you can use one or more of these recipes to help kick off your new year.
Here's to 2020!
In a skillet over medium heat, cook pork chops in oil until golden but not cooked through. Add onion, celery and uncooked rice; stir in remaining ingredients.
Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until rice is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes, adding water as needed to prevent drying out. Makes 4 servings.
In a strainer, press zucchini to remove as much liquid as possible. Combine zucchini and remaining ingredients except garnish in a bowl; stir well. Spread mixture in a parchment paper-lined 12-inch round pizza pan. Smooth out mixture to cover pan.
Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes, or until set. Top with desired toppings; return to oven until heated through. Cut into wedges to serve. Makes 6 servings.
In a skillet over medium heat, cook sausage until no longer pink; drain. Cut sausage into 1/4-inch slices; return to skillet and cook until browned. Add zucchini and onion; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes with juice. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until zucchini is tender. Serve mixture over cooked pasta. Serves 6.
Flatten each pork slice to one-inch thick; set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork slices just until golden, about one minute per side. Remove pork slices to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. Add remaining ingredients except apple juice to skillet. Reduce heat to low; cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in juice.
Return pork slices to skillet; spoon mushroom mixture over top. Cover and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, until pork juices run clear. Serve pork slices topped with mushroom mixture. Makes 4 servings, 2 slices each.
Beat eggs whites in a shallow dish, set aside. Combine bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a gallon-size zipping bag. Coat chicken with egg whites, one piece at a time. Drop chicken into bag and shake to coat lightly. Arrange chicken in two 13-by-9-inch baking pans coated with non-stick vegetable spray.
Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.
Cook pasta according to package directions, drain. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute shrimp, mushrooms, garlic and spinach for several minutes, until mushrooms are tender and spinach is wilted. Remove mixture to a bowl with a slotted spoon, reserving drippings in skillet. Add tomato sauce and soup base to drippings. Stir well and bring to a boil. Return shrimp mixture to skillet and heat through, add cooked pasta and toss together. Makes 6 servings.
In a bowl, mix together sausage, brown sugar and sage, toss to mix well. Fill squash halves heaping full with sausage mixture; wrap each stuffed half with aluminum foil.
Pour water into large slow cooker; place wrapped squash halves in slow cooker, stacking if necessary. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Makes 4 servings.
Add oil to a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat; swirl to coat bottom and sides of the pan. Add shallots and garlic, cook and stir for about one minute. Add zucchini; cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, until crisp-tender. Remove pan from heat; add remaining ingredients and mix lightly. Bake in skillet, uncovered, at 325 degrees until set, about 30 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.
Place chicken in a slow cooker. Top with tomatoes, undrained corn, garlic, quinoa and seasonings. Cover and cook on low setting for about 7 hours, until chicken is very tender.
Remove chicken to a plate. Using 2 forks, shred chicken and stir back into stew. Serve stew in bowls, topped with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of cheese. Makes 8 servings.
In a bowl, combine all ingredients except tortillas; mix well. Evenly spoon mixture onto one half of each tortilla; fold over and gently press together. Working in batches, place tortillas in a lightly greased skillet over medium heat. Cook until golden; flip and cook until other side is golden. Slice into wedges to serve. Serves 6.
Flatten chicken breasts between 2 pieces of wax paper until 1/4-inch thick. Top each piece with a 1/2 slice of ham and cheese; roll up tightly, securing with toothpicks.
In a small bowl, beat egg and milk together; set aside.
In another bowl, combine bread crumbs, garlic powder, oregano and Parmesan cheese. Dip each chicken bundle in egg mixture, then in bread crumbs. Place on a greased baking sheet; bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Slice pork lengthwise, cutting down center, but not through other side. Open halves and cut down center of each half, cutting to, but not through other sides. Open pork into a rectangle. Place pork between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap and flatten into an even thickness using a rolling pin or the flat side of a meat mallet. Spread cream cheese evenly over pork. Sprinkle with pesto seasoning; arrange spinach over cream cheese. Top with bacon slices and half of red peppers; reserve remaining red peppers for another recipe.
Roll up pork lengthwise; tie at 2-inch intervals with kitchen string. Rub pork with paprika, salt and pepper. Place roast seam-side down on a lightly greased rack on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand for 10 minutes. Remove string from pork; slice pork into 1/2-inch thick servings. Serve pork slices on a bed of spinach leaves, if desired. Serves 10.
Cucumber Sauce:
Combine first 7 ingredients; form into 6 patties. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook patties 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden. Prepare Cucumber Sauce: Combine all ingredients; chill until ready to serve. Serve salmon patties with one tablespoon Cucumber Sauce per serving. Makes 6 servings.
Make Tortilla Bowls; set aside. Cook rice according to package directions; keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken, cilantro and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet; keep warm. Heat remaining oil in same skillet; add onion and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in beans and rice. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until heated through. To serve, place lettuce in bottom of prepared Tortilla Bowl. Spoon rice mixture on top and add chicken. Serve with hot sauce. Makes 4 servings.
Tortilla bowls: For each bowl, use one 10-inch flour tortilla. Spray each side of the tortilla with cooking oil spray. Set desired number of oven-proof soup bowls upside-down on a baking sheet. Drape tortilla over the outside of each bowl. Bake at 350 degrees for just a few minutes, until lightly golden. Let stand until cooled before removing from soup bowls.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute carrots and onions until carrots are tender. Stir in garlic and mushrooms; saute 3 minutes. Combine mixture with remaining ingredients except cheese. Spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring once halfway through baking time. Top with cheese. Cover and let stand 5 minutes, or until cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.
Place crust on a 12-inch pizza pan, lightly greased with non-stick vegetable spray if directed on package. Spread pesto over pizza crust and top with cheese. Scatter tomatoes over cheese; add a basil leaf to each quarter of the pizza, if desired. Bake at 425 degrees for about 8 to 10 minutes, until crust is crisp and cheese is lightly golden. Cut into wedges or squares. Makes 8 servings.
Cut fish into 4-inch by one-inch strips; set aside.
In a shallow dish, beat together egg, water and seasonings.
In a separate dish, mix bread crumbs and cheese. Dip fish into egg mixture; coat with bread crumb mixture and set aside. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add fish to skillet and cook until flaky and golden, about 3 minutes per side. Drain fish sticks on paper towels. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired. Makes 8 servings.
Sprinkle roast with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
Heat oil in a skillet; brown roast on all sides. Place potatoes in a slow cooker; place roast on top of potatoes. Add onions, carrots and green beans. Add water and cover. Cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Serves 6.
Pat chicken pieces dry; coat with flour.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Place chicken in skillet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden on both sides. Remove chicken to a plate; cover with aluminum foil and set aside. Add onion, green pepper and garlic to drippings in skillet; cook and stir until vegetables are tender. Add broth, scraping up brown bits in bottom of skillet. Add remaining ingredients; stir until blended. Return chicken to skillet, spooning some of the sauce over chicken. Cover and cook for about one hour, until chicken is tender and juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.