Starting the new year on the lighter side

With all of the rich foods that were around during the holiday season, it is time to lighten up a bit on how foods are prepared. Making a few adjustments in wholesome recipes can make a difference in calories and fat, without compromising flavor.

I hope you can use one or more of these recipes to help kick off your new year.

Here's to 2020!

Creole Pork Chops and Rice

4 lean, center cut pork chops

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup long-cooking rice, uncooked

29-ounce can no-salt tomato sauce

15-ounce can no-salt diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

In a skillet over medium heat, cook pork chops in oil until golden but not cooked through. Add onion, celery and uncooked rice; stir in remaining ingredients.

Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until rice is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes, adding water as needed to prevent drying out. Makes 4 servings.

Zucchini Crust Pizza

2 zucchini, shredded and packed

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup low-fat pizza-blend cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

Garnish: favorite pizza toppings such as tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella cheese.

In a strainer, press zucchini to remove as much liquid as possible. Combine zucchini and remaining ingredients except garnish in a bowl; stir well. Spread mixture in a parchment paper-lined 12-inch round pizza pan. Smooth out mixture to cover pan.

Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes, or until set. Top with desired toppings; return to oven until heated through. Cut into wedges to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Italian Sausage Skillet

1-1/4 pound package Italian turkey sausage links

3 zucchini, cubed

1/2 cup onion, chopped

14-1/2 ounce no-salt stewed tomatoes

3 cups cooked whole-grain pasta

In a skillet over medium heat, cook sausage until no longer pink; drain. Cut sausage into 1/4-inch slices; return to skillet and cook until browned. Add zucchini and onion; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes with juice. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until zucchini is tender. Serve mixture over cooked pasta. Serves 6.

Rosemary Pork and Mushrooms

1 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 8 slices

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1 tablespoon apple juice

Flatten each pork slice to one-inch thick; set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork slices just until golden, about one minute per side. Remove pork slices to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. Add remaining ingredients except apple juice to skillet. Reduce heat to low; cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in juice.

Return pork slices to skillet; spoon mushroom mixture over top. Cover and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, until pork juices run clear. Serve pork slices topped with mushroom mixture. Makes 4 servings, 2 slices each.

Slimmed Down 'Fried' Chicken

3 egg whites

2 to 3 cups panko bread crumbs

Salt and pepper, to taste

10 chicken thighs, skin removed

Beat eggs whites in a shallow dish, set aside. Combine bread crumbs, salt and pepper in a gallon-size zipping bag. Coat chicken with egg whites, one piece at a time. Drop chicken into bag and shake to coat lightly. Arrange chicken in two 13-by-9-inch baking pans coated with non-stick vegetable spray.

Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 10 servings.

Shrimp and Mushroom Fettuccine

12 ounce package garlic and herb fettuccine pasta, uncooked

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound cooked medium shrimp

1 pound sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

10 ounce package fresh spinach, thinly sliced

2 cups tomato sauce

2 tablespoons chicken soup base

Cook pasta according to package directions, drain. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute shrimp, mushrooms, garlic and spinach for several minutes, until mushrooms are tender and spinach is wilted. Remove mixture to a bowl with a slotted spoon, reserving drippings in skillet. Add tomato sauce and soup base to drippings. Stir well and bring to a boil. Return shrimp mixture to skillet and heat through, add cooked pasta and toss together. Makes 6 servings.

Sausage Stuffed Squash

12 ounce package smoked turkey sausage, diced

1/3 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1/4 teaspoon dried sage

2 acorn squash, halved and seeded

1 cup water

In a bowl, mix together sausage, brown sugar and sage, toss to mix well. Fill squash halves heaping full with sausage mixture; wrap each stuffed half with aluminum foil.

Pour water into large slow cooker; place wrapped squash halves in slow cooker, stacking if necessary. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Makes 4 servings.

Savory Zucchini Frittata

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 shallots, finely minced

4 cloves garlic, finely minced

6 zucchini, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 dozen eggs, lightly beaten, or egg substitute

Salt and white pepper to taste

1 cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, snipped

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Add oil to a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat; swirl to coat bottom and sides of the pan. Add shallots and garlic, cook and stir for about one minute. Add zucchini; cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, until crisp-tender. Remove pan from heat; add remaining ingredients and mix lightly. Bake in skillet, uncovered, at 325 degrees until set, about 30 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.

Tex-Mex Quinoa Stew

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

14-1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes, drained

11-ounce can corn

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup quinoa, uncooked

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried minced onion

1/2 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

Place chicken in a slow cooker. Top with tomatoes, undrained corn, garlic, quinoa and seasonings. Cover and cook on low setting for about 7 hours, until chicken is very tender.

Remove chicken to a plate. Using 2 forks, shred chicken and stir back into stew. Serve stew in bowls, topped with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of cheese. Makes 8 servings.

Vegetable Quesadillas

8-ounce package low-fat shredded Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup onion, grated

15-oucne can corn, drained

15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

8-ounce jar salsa

6 (10-inch) flour tortillas

In a bowl, combine all ingredients except tortillas; mix well. Evenly spoon mixture onto one half of each tortilla; fold over and gently press together. Working in batches, place tortillas in a lightly greased skillet over medium heat. Cook until golden; flip and cook until other side is golden. Slice into wedges to serve. Serves 6.