Starting peppers

There are a few things that are essential in our garden, with tomatoes coming first and cucumbers second. Slicers are most important and then dill pickle-size. We also grow sweet peppers and onions with both being important.

We grow a boat load of sweet peppers, with most of them being bell peppers. We grow orange, yellow, red and green peppers in that order. I enjoy the orange peppers best of all. Peppers like a pH of 6 to 7 according to most publications, with tomatoes being the same. In my opinion, a pH favorable for tomatoes will grow peppers. So if you can grow one or the other in your soil, you are good to go. Peppers do seem to do better in the fall than during the summer. It's like the shorter days seem to get them producing.

I like to start my peppers in a single plant container that's about a 2-inch-by-2-inch-by-2-inch pot. I usually plant two seeds in each pot in case one doesn't germinate, so I pull the extra little pepper and discard, or at other times I will attempt to transplant. Sometimes it works, and at other times it doesn't. Once the seed is planted, peppers take 10 to 14 days to germinate. I find that too hot a temperature will hamper germination.

Peppers have a problem with blossom end rot, as do tomatoes. One person put a Tums in every hole to provide calcium, which is worth a try. I'd put one down at the bottom of the hole and another up by the soil surface. I usually water my plants with calcium nitrate, being careful not to get too much nitrogen on the plants. Some save their egg shells and crush them to put around their tomatoes and peppers.

When the pepper plant is 8 to 10 inches tall, you can transplant it as long as there is no danger of frost. Peppers will frost fairly easy, so wait. As long as it's cool or cold in the spring, peppers don't seem to grow and thrive. They need some warm temps to grow and flower out. I fertilize the ground with 12-12-12 or a similar fertilizer. I believe pepper plants do better if they are mulched to prevent weeds and to conserve moisture. We put down a paper barrier, such as newspaper or a paint barrier that painters use. It comes in a roll that's 36 inches by 130 feet or so. You can saw it shorter. It works. Plant the pepper plant at the same level as it has grown from a seed.