Starting a new year

By Rennie Phillips

Well we have made it another year and we're starting a new one. Looking back on it, last year was pretty good. I had some good things happen, and there were some sad things as well. But that's life, isn't it?

I made some new friends, but lost some as well. I had a couple gardening buddies pass away, which was a bummer. I miss them. But at the same time, I've been meeting some gardeners who want to learn some new ways of growing tomatoes, which is one of my favorite crops.

I enjoyed the Christmas season and the family as we gathered, visited and ate together. My wife was off a few days, so we enjoyed the time together. It was kind of a preview of the days ahead, when she retires for good and we spend day after day together. Some wonder how we will be able to handle both of us not working and being together. I'm looking forward to her being off and free to go and do as we please. The only problem we probably will have is she will want to go south to warmer weather, and I'll want to go north to ice fish and do some snow stuff. I always enjoyed ice fishing when we lived in Nebraska. I always spent the first of January ice fishing.

When Marge is off we like to eat in home, but we also like to eat out. We seldom go to the big restaurants along the Interstate, but we decided to do that over the break. Marge had a pork chop and I had catfish. It was really good food, but what stood out was the young man who waited on us. Then we drove down to Sikeston, Missouri, to visit her mom and we ate at one of the steak houses down there. I always have the teriyaki chicken and food bar. Since we raise our own beef, we almost never get a steak at a restaurant. It's always good food, but again, it was the waitress who made it even better. Both of them deserve a raise.

Usually around the first of the year we start getting gardening catalogs, and we have really been getting them. Some I use and others I kind of look at. Some are very specific and focus on particular items. One focuses on flower bulbs. It sure is a pretty catalog. One has about everything in it, but the main focus is on beans. Beans take a lot of work here in Missouri with weeds the way they are. One focuses on onions and how to choose the right varieties, and then how to grow enormous onions. Weeds are a problem with onions as well.