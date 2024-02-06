Starting a family history begins at home

Welcome to the first installment of basic "how-to" hints on compiling and researching your family history. In each of these monthly columns, I will cover a topic that will lead you to uncover your ancestry -- not just the basic outlines, but also the story of your ancestors. In future columns, I'll conclude with a brief overview of a research site in Southeast Missouri.

One of the basic rules of assembling a genealogy is to start with the present and work your way back. Too many people try to race as far back as they can as fast as they can, only to be disappointed later when they discover they found the wrong connecting ancestor. You can weave the correct story by carefully connecting a recent generation to the one just before it.

So, using that guideline, the place to start is with the person in your genealogy who you know best -- you! Write your own story first. If you have trouble writing, then talk into a recorder and transcribe it later, or have someone transcribe it. If you are "stuck," there are lists of questions you can consult to prod you. Story Corps is one example of a group that provides questions for telling your life story. You can find a host of these online by using a search engine and searching for "telling your life story." Perhaps you can tell your story better if someone interviews you -- maybe a child or grandchild.

I have known many people who get "stuck" on telling their story, because they think "I never did anything important," or "My life hasn't been that interesting." Really, I don't think I've ever met anyone who didn't have an event-filled life. Just think of it in this way. Wouldn't you love to hear about the everyday life of your great-great-great-grandmother in the days before the Civil War? She probably thought she led a pretty ordinary life, but the details of those days before electricity, indoor plumbing and other modern conveniences are difficult for us to even think about today.