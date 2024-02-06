Start planning your 2023 garden

It's hard to believe but we are close to the middle of November, but even as late as mid-November Marge and I went out a week ago or so and picked over 2/3 of an ice cream bucket of Stupice tomatoes. Then the past few days we picked another 2/3 a bucket again. Half a dozen or so never made it into the house. I usually have a salt shaker full of Lawry's Season Salt on my four-wheeler. They sure taste good right off the vine. We also have some zucchini that are blooming right now. If we can keep them from freezing for a couple more weeks and get them pollinated we should be picking zucchini. Normally I have some that don't need pollinated to plant in our tunnels but simply forgot this summer. We'll try and have some on hand this spring.

I did order some of our seed, and it just came in. There are several open pollinated chili peppers so we are going to try half a dozen of them. I think all but one are mildly hot so they should be OK. For some reason my taste buds have been dulled. I've wondered if it wasn't COVID-19. Never diagnosed with it, but honestly think I've had it a couple times. We grew one warm pepper this summer called Maxibell. Good tasting and just a touch of heat. I've saved seed from it, so will be planting some next summer.

Also ordered Waltham Butternut Squash ,which Marge and I like. We simply cut them in two lengthwise and nuke them. They would be better baked in the oven but a lot quicker in the microwave. Also ordered some Japanese White Eggplant seeds. Back in 2021 we had several white eggplants, and they were awesome. Milder taste and not nearly as many seeds. So this is on our grow list.