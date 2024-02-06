Stars reminisce about their childhood as school starts

NEW YORK -- Fresh pencils and the perfect lunchbox, new clothes and the hottest notebooks. In the wind down of summer as we head into fall, a variety of celebrities time-tripped back to childhood, sharing favorite moments preparing for the first day of school.

"I went to a military school. Oddly enough, every fall when it came up, the idea of putting on the uniform and going back to school was very exciting," recalled Joe Morton of ABC's "Scandal."

For Katy Mixon, who stars in ABC's "American Housewife," it was all about the duds.

"Going clothes shopping. I grew up in a family of seven -- six girls and one boy. My mama used to always take us to go get those back-to-school clothes, and I loved it."

Kelly McCreary of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" was all about the paper products.

"I still love a great new notebook. Super nerd," she said.