Star of wonder

By Tyler Tankersley

One of the last classes I had to take in college was an astronomy course. I was excited because I thought it was going to consist of engaging in some actual star-gazing. Instead, it was just about calculating the density of Jupiter and the average number of days in a year on Neptune. It was just a stupid old math class!

But not long after that class, we were visiting some family in Texas and my wife's uncle pulled out his telescope. He made some adjustments and told me to look into the eyepiece. There before me was a crisp, beautiful picture of Saturn.

We don't often think of them as such, but the magi were the astronomers of their day. We read in Matthew 2:1-12 that they noticed an unidentified celestial body in the sky. They were compelled to follow it to see where it led. The Gospel of Matthew was written to a primarily Jewish audience, and it certainly would have struck Matthew's original readers as odd that some of the first people to understand the significance of Jesus' birth were a band of Persian astrologers.

But, then again, that's a common theme in the Bible: It is often those we least expect who seem to be the ones who most understand who Jesus is. It is often those on the outside, those on the margin, who embrace Christ before the insiders can even figure out what is going on.