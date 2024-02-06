Staples through the years

It's 1839. A clerk of the probate court is halfway through his day. It's July, so the heat is bearing down on him. No electricity, no fans, no air conditioning. His window is open. He's riffling through sheaves of paper related to a particular case, and some of those pages are especially related to each other, but the information won't all fit on a single sheet. What is he to do?

Today, we might use a stapler to punch through the paper with a narrow wire to clinch the pages together. So this clerk used what he had at hand: a straight pin. He then bundled the pages into their file, dropped them into a drawer, and in 2021, archivist Lyle Johnston removed the pin as part of his process to stabilize and continue to preserve the documents in this folder.

But Lyle saved the pin for me.

The straight pins I'm more accustomed to are the collection I have at home, used mostly for sewing, or cutting splinters out of fingertips. They're considerably newer than the 19th century examples, and less rusty.

That's why we remove metal fasteners from documents at the Archive Center. We monitor humidity levels here, but this building is only about 20 years old, so files older than that were once in different conditions. It's an ongoing project, removing staples and paper clips from court records, such as divorces, estate papers and lawsuits.