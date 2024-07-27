Standing on the shoulders

This story comes from an oral history regarding the first female officers on the Cape Girardeau police force. Alice Ireland, president of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society, brought this story to me while doing some research for Judy Correll Sander of Texas, and it was confirmed by David Giles, a retired administrator for the Cape Girardeau School District.

It will soon be 50 years since the City of Cape Girardeau hired its first female officers. The year was 1975, and police chief Henry H. Gerecke was preparing to introduce female police officers to the department and to the City of Cape Girardeau by recruiting women into the Auxiliary Police. The Auxiliary Police was organized in the mid-1950s from the Civil Defense unit. The group ranged between 50 to 75 volunteers through the 1970s and evolved into the Police Reserve. Decreasing numbers of volunteers eventually put an end to the program around 1980.

Judy Correll was teaching third grade at the Southeast Missouri State University Lab School, when a non-traditional student, David Giles, who was her student teacher, asked her about joining the Auxiliary Police. David was head of that program. Judy wanted to give back to the community and accepted David's invitation to apply. David's friend and former Auxiliary Police officer, now patrolman, Robert Sander, recruited his friend Kathy Mattes. Two other women were also recruited, chief Gerecke's wife, Millie, and Carolyn Moore, wife of Lt. Al Moore.