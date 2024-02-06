St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy 1838-1923

St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy was perched on a knoll at the corner of Good Hope and Williams streets, spreading over the east side of the block of Spanish. With an awesome view, it faced the Mississippi River, as did most homes on that side of Spanish.

Established by the Sisters of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross, it was thought to have been the first school for young ladies west of the Mississippi. Led by Mother Benedicta Fenwick and seven sisters from Kentucky in 1838, a suitable long frame building with a high stone foundation was bought from Benjamin Horrell. According to Hazel Huhn Harrison's story in "Biography of Historic Cape Girardeau County," an addition was added to accommodate the classrooms and dormitory. It is said a Mr. Doyle built the academy.

Young ladies came from all over the country, mostly the South, to the school which had an excellent reputation during an era when young ladies were just beginning to acquire an education as their brothers.

It was a very attractive campus for the young ladies. There was an extensive formal flower garden bordered with a hedge, cared for by the priests of St. Vincent's College, as well as a vegetable garden. White cobblestones lined the steep southern border of the convent, giving the impression of it being on a brow of a hill.

Enrollment increased and all was going well until ominous clouds began to gather in the west. The wind began to pick up on Nov. 27, 1850... Coming was the devastating tornado that ravished the downtown area. The academy's roof, porches, chapel and classrooms were demolished.