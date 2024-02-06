All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 25, 2017

St. Augustine School wins Monsanto grant

One local school will receive a $2,500 grant through the Monsanto Fund, thanks to Scott County farmer David Landewee. St. Augustine principal Gerald Landewee (no relation) said he was thrilled to receive news of the grant, which will be used to fulfill teacher wish lists for classroom supplies and materials...

One local school will receive a $2,500 grant through the Monsanto Fund, thanks to Scott County farmer David Landewee.

St. Augustine principal Gerald Landewee (no relation) said he was thrilled to receive news of the grant, which will be used to fulfill teacher wish lists for classroom supplies and materials.

"The generosity of Monsanto and Mr. Landewee provides resources for the teachers to continue to do great things for the students of St. Augustine School," Gerald Landewee said.

The Monsanto Fund sponsors America's Farmers Grow Community, a program that allows eligible farmers to win a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite charity or not-for-profit organization, according to growcommunities.com.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since 2010, farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations to organizations in rural America, according to a news release from the school.

Eligible farmers must live in one of 1,331 eligible counties in the United States, be at least 21 years old and be actively engaged in farming a particular number of acres of crops.

Among the eligible counties in Missouri are Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

More information on eligibility is available at growcommunities.com.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy