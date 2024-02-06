St. Augustine School wins Monsanto grant

One local school will receive a $2,500 grant through the Monsanto Fund, thanks to Scott County farmer David Landewee.

St. Augustine principal Gerald Landewee (no relation) said he was thrilled to receive news of the grant, which will be used to fulfill teacher wish lists for classroom supplies and materials.

"The generosity of Monsanto and Mr. Landewee provides resources for the teachers to continue to do great things for the students of St. Augustine School," Gerald Landewee said.

The Monsanto Fund sponsors America's Farmers Grow Community, a program that allows eligible farmers to win a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite charity or not-for-profit organization, according to growcommunities.com.