S.S. Cape Girardeau: an ocean-going ship named for an inland cape

In the 1944 movie "Double Indemnity", Fred MacMurray said, "They say all native Californians come from Iowa."

That line could just as easily have been about Missouri. Cape Girardeau, in particular, was the hometown for a large contingent of people who moved west to Southern California. They hoped to take advantage of a booming economy and a climate with pleasant weather that lasts for more than two weeks out of the year.

Mrs. Erna Thilenius Bergland was part of this diaspora. In 1943 she worked as an accountant for the Consolidated Steel Corp. shipyard at Wilmington, California, near Los Angeles.

This is the cover of the program that was handed out to attendees of the launching ceremony for the S.S. Cape Girardeau. Submitted photo

She pitched a wild idea to her boss: How about naming a future ship after her hometown? Lloyd Earl, vice president of the company, loved the idea. He was amused by the novelty of naming an ocean-going vessel after an inland cape. The company was able to successfully petition the U.S. Maritime Commission to add the name to their list of upcoming ships.

In August 1943, the keel was laid on what would become the S.S. Cape Girardeau, a C-1 cargo and passenger vessel with a length of 396 feet.

A launching ceremony was scheduled for Nov. 7 with Bergland appointed the matron of honor. Back in Cape Girardeau, city leaders were enthusiastic about the name, but they sent their regrets at not being able to attend the ceremony in person.