November 23, 2019

Squirrel work

Squirrels are notorious for hoarding nuts during autumn. Sometimes they will pick hickory nuts and/or acorns off the limbs of a tree and stash them in den holes high in a tree. Other times they may gather nuts that have fallen to the ground and pile them in a tree cavity closer to the ground...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Peaking your cellphone inside a hollow tree this time of year and taking a picture might reveal a surprise. Just be sure not to accidentally drop your cellphone inside the tree.

Squirrels are notorious for hoarding nuts during autumn. Sometimes they will pick hickory nuts and/or acorns off the limbs of a tree and stash them in den holes high in a tree. Other times they may gather nuts that have fallen to the ground and pile them in a tree cavity closer to the ground.

During winter and especially during times of deep snow or severe cold and wind, these stored nuts become easy lifesaving food for ingenious squirrels.

