Squirrel work

Peaking your cellphone inside a hollow tree this time of year and taking a picture might reveal a surprise. Just be sure not to accidentally drop your cellphone inside the tree.
Squirrels are notorious for hoarding nuts during autumn. Sometimes they will pick hickory nuts and/or acorns off the limbs of a tree and stash them in den holes high in a tree. Other times they may gather nuts that have fallen to the ground and pile them in a tree cavity closer to the ground.
During winter and especially during times of deep snow or severe cold and wind, these stored nuts become easy lifesaving food for ingenious squirrels.
