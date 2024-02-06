Squirrel work

Squirrels are notorious for hoarding nuts during autumn. Sometimes they will pick hickory nuts and/or acorns off the limbs of a tree and stash them in den holes high in a tree. Other times they may gather nuts that have fallen to the ground and pile them in a tree cavity closer to the ground.

During winter and especially during times of deep snow or severe cold and wind, these stored nuts become easy lifesaving food for ingenious squirrels.