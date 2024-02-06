Squeezing out Christmas

I wrote a note on the December page of my analog calendar that read, "Warning! December fills up fast." My prophetic sticky note proved true. A plethora of activities now surrounds the few events I had on the calendar. The busyness of December has prompted the idea of rewriting the Andy Williams Christmas song to say, "It's the most busiest time of the year."

The Bible reminds us throughout that our days are limited (Ps. 90:12) and of the priority to make the best use of our time (Eph. 5:16.) The one is a sobering reminder, the other a rallying cry. I want to propose three ways to squeeze out Christmas from the calendar making the most of the busiest season of the year.

First, take thirty minutes to list out all the Christmas events that are important to you. Christmas Eve services, cookie baking, concerts, dinners, light displays, movies, whatever activities that make December feel like Christmas. Now, of those events, rank what is most important to you. Then put those on the calendar. You may not be able to do everything, but you will do what matters most.