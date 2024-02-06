Squash -- worth space in your garden

Squash dates back at least 8,000 years with many believing the earliest record of it was from Mexico. Some feel it was further south among native Indian tribes. Squash was definitely here among the native tribes in the Americas. Squash was one of the "three sisters," which were corn and beans and squash. Many of the tribes planted the three together because they complement each other. The corn provides a stalk for the beans to climb. The squash provides ground cover which helps with moisture control and with weeds and such. A three sister's garden has been a favorite among youth starting a garden.

Most gardeners grow two different general types of squash, with them being summer squash and winter squash. As a general rule summer squash grow during the first part of the summer in the heat of the summer. Squash prefer full sun and rich soil. Squash doesn't like to stand in water, but would rather have damp, well-drained soil. Summer squash comes in most shapes and sizes and colors. Probably the squash that most are familiar with is a green zucchini squash. Many jokingly say that during the summer there are so many zucchini one can't even give them away.

Most in this area grow the old Black Beauty dark green zucchini which is open pollinated so you can save the seed. If these Black Beauties stay hidden a day or two too long, they can get huge. I've seen them two feet long and almost as big around as a soup bowl. Another type is the crook neck yellow squash. When picked on the small side, these crook neck squash are darn good. Another favorite for some is the patty pan yellow squash that kind of resemble a flying saucer from outer space.

For several years now we have been growing a yellow zucchini type squash. We really prefer it over the old green Black Beauties, but some still prefer the green ones. We grow several varieties, but almost any will do a good job. We grow Black Beauty, Dunja, Golden Glory, Gold Rush and Yellowfin. I was thumbing through a Burpees catalog and one that stood out to me was Fort Knox Hybrid. Most of them will do a good job.

Pick the squash whenever it's big enough to eat. You can actually pick the blossoms and batter and fry them. We haven't tried this, but I've read about it. If you want small squash, pick them small. At times we want small 6-inch squash, so we pick them small. At other times we want some bigger ones to put on the grill, so we let them get about 12 to 16 inches long.