Spring is springing, slowly

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Jeannie Smith, Shelly Schrum, Rusty Rister, Linda Lee, Louis Jansen, Brittany Glastetter, Joanne Richards, Gary Jones, Joshua Uhrhan, Micia Beard, Emma Wessel, Novella Howell, Lance Duncan, Sherri Goodman, Maria Collins, Bobby Little, Loren Elfrink, Betty McLain, Jeanette Hampton, Elizabeth Sexton, Elaine Sexton, Denny Graviett, Martha Hamm, Sarah Reischman, Jewel Hampton, Glenda Tankersley, Ashley Graham, Matt Simmons, Danielle Morgan, Freddie Harrell, Heather Abernathy and George Robins.

Happy anniversary to Alvin and Betty Vandeven, Robert and Theresa Hinkebein, Leon and Joann Kirchdoerfer, Sam and Tonya Glency, Rick and Bonnie Duncan, Gaylord and Sandy Spane and Josh and Kristy Pobst.

Not quite garden weather

One day we are mowing the grass and the next, we're thinking about getting the chili pot back out. May Day is Tuesday and many of us are waiting for the ground to warm up so we can start our gardens. One reader told me there is an old wives' tale that you should not plant flowers until Mother's Day. Mother's Day is May 13.

Busy month

The month of May is Foster Care Month, Gifts from the Garden Month, National Barbecue Month, Bike Month, National Blood Pressure Month, Older Americans Month and National Hamburger Month.

Kenny's Flippin' Burgers has done so well in Chaffee they are opening a location in Cape. Work has already started at West Park Mall.

The first full week of May is Nurses' Week. We thank all of our dedicated, competent nurses who take such good care of us and our loved ones.

Concert season opener

The Chaffee Historical Society presents its first of the season Concert at Circle Park, Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. Rick Vandeven's band Grand Opening will be playing and Amber Vandeven will perform. The concert is free and all are welcome to attend. Famous Historical Society hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn will be available for purchase. Bring your blanket and enjoy an afternoon of music. Memorial bricks are still available for purchase for $75. A wonderful way to honor family and friends. The engraved bricks are placed in front of the museum on Main Street.

Other events coming up

The Chaffee Industrial Arts Fair and Ice Cream Social is Monday, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the high school activity center. Projects will be showcased.