Spring is springing, slowly

Happy birthday to Jeannie Smith, Shelly Schrum, Rusty Rister, Linda Lee, Louis Jansen, Brittany Glastetter, Joanne Richards, Gary Jones, Joshua Uhrhan, Micia Beard, Emma Wessel, Novella Howell, Lance Duncan, Sherri Goodman, Maria Collins, Bobby Little, Loren Elfrink, Betty McLain, Jeanette Hampton, Elizabeth Sexton, Elaine Sexton, Denny Graviett, Martha Hamm, Sarah Reischman, Jewel Hampton, Glenda Tankersley, Ashley Graham, Matt Simmons, Danielle Morgan, Freddie Harrell, Heather Abernathy and George Robins.
Happy anniversary to Alvin and Betty Vandeven, Robert and Theresa Hinkebein, Leon and Joann Kirchdoerfer, Sam and Tonya Glency, Rick and Bonnie Duncan, Gaylord and Sandy Spane and Josh and Kristy Pobst.
One day we are mowing the grass and the next, we're thinking about getting the chili pot back out. May Day is Tuesday and many of us are waiting for the ground to warm up so we can start our gardens. One reader told me there is an old wives' tale that you should not plant flowers until Mother's Day. Mother's Day is May 13.
The month of May is Foster Care Month, Gifts from the Garden Month, National Barbecue Month, Bike Month, National Blood Pressure Month, Older Americans Month and National Hamburger Month.
Kenny's Flippin' Burgers has done so well in Chaffee they are opening a location in Cape. Work has already started at West Park Mall.
The first full week of May is Nurses' Week. We thank all of our dedicated, competent nurses who take such good care of us and our loved ones.
The Chaffee Historical Society presents its first of the season Concert at Circle Park, Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. Rick Vandeven's band Grand Opening will be playing and Amber Vandeven will perform. The concert is free and all are welcome to attend. Famous Historical Society hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn will be available for purchase. Bring your blanket and enjoy an afternoon of music. Memorial bricks are still available for purchase for $75. A wonderful way to honor family and friends. The engraved bricks are placed in front of the museum on Main Street.
The Chaffee Industrial Arts Fair and Ice Cream Social is Monday, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the high school activity center. Projects will be showcased.
Chaffee High School graduation is Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m. We congratulate all of our graduating high school and college seniors and wish them the very best and success in their chosen field. This is an exciting time for students and their proud parents and grandparents.
The last day of school is May 16. Students can begin their summer vacation at 12:30 when the final bell rings. Oh, happy day!
Senior diplomas may be picked up June 4. All fees must be paid.
The Senior Center is hosting their First Night Meal and Music by John Schott Friday, May 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Richard and I have walked Doc Finney's hill a couple of times. It is a great time to hike with no bugs, no snakes and no poison ivy. However, snakes should be leaving their winter dens by now so watch where you step. The slopes were filled with May apples. As I've said before, walking the hill brings back nice memories of riding up the hill in Uncle Doc's red Jeep with all of us tightly holding on. We have always referred to it as Doc Finney's hill because he and now his heirs, my cousins, own the larger part of it.
The approach up the steep incline to the cross will get your heart rate up but once there, it is a great view of Chaffee. It also makes an impression of just how much work Larry Glueck and the WarChild Riding Group did in clearing the area around the cross.
A new beak in the backyard is the White-throated Sparrow; it is 10 o'clock on the bird clock. Other new beaks will soon be the rose-breasted grosbeaks. Keep an eye out for these striking red, black and white males; their counterparts are heavily streaked brown and white with distinctive white eyebrows.
We said good-bye to a remarkable woman last week with the passing of former first lady Barbara Bush. It was a moving celebration of her life well-lived.
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email you news and comments to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
