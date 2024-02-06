Spotty leaves and wilting

By Paul Schnare

This has been an unusual gardening year. Or, it is a usual gardening year but we don't always remember how unusual other springs have been. So much for nonsense. I have been inundated with gardeners bringing me pictures of problems they are having with plants in their gardens, landscapes, and shrub beds. The usual pictures are brown spots on leaves, leaves that are wilting, branches that have lost all of their leaves, etc.

I have also had numerous calls about the plant problems gardeners are having. After some discussion, they say they are going to take a picture and bring it to me to look at for diagnosis. I will say a picture can be helpful, but the picture will not answer a lot of questions that need to be answered to diagnose a plant problem. If you have a plant problem place a sample of the leaf, twig, etc., into a zip-close plastic bag and take it to your local garden center.

On leaves I look for the presence of insects. If they are present they can be identified and the control suggested if needed. A picture will not always be clear enough to identify the species.

I also look to see if there is a dark line between the green of the leaf and the brown area of the leaf. This would be an indication that there is a disease affecting the plant leaf.