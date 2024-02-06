Two-year old Tyson Mack timidly dips a toe in the water. He feels the cool, wet touch of shallow tide lap at his feet and an excited shout escapes him.
The young swimmer hails from Sikeston, Missouri, and spent Sunday afternoon with his family at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, taking in every last bit of summer and sunshine.
As its tenth season nears conclusion, Cape Splash continues to prove itself as an outdoor oasis from the sweltering summer heat, attracting families from across the region with various activities for family members of all ages.
As Tyson toddles about the splash pad, mom watching on, his father and older brother, Tylan, 4, worry about snacks.
Tylan waits as patiently as he can for his father to return with his water-park favorite: mini corn dogs.
The Mack family traveled 30 miles to spend the day at Southeast Missouri's largest water park and visit with relatives. It was the family's fourth time to the park this summer.
Tyson and Tylan weren't the only kids whose parents brought them from out of town to enjoy the park's chaotic but refreshingly fun atmosphere.
Glancing around, it's easy to get lost in the joy children feel as they experience the water park, many for the first time.
One such experience was had by 11-month-old Michael Wozniak, whose parents traveled more than an hour -- from Johnson City, Illinois -- to reach the park.
As Michael sat, perplexed by a jet of water, his parents watched cautiously as he investigated the new sensation face first. It was Michael's first time at the park, and as the youngster explored the unfamiliar aquatic ecosystem, his father Luke Wozniak was quick to pull him back from the water when he'd gone too far.
Too excited to really be afraid, Michael came out each time with a grin.
"For his first time, he seems to like it," Luke said, sitting with Michael in the splash pad. "It was a nice, new experience for him."
The water park features three large speed slides, a lazy river, a lap pool area with medium-sized slides, a whirlpool, a splash pad, a full-sized pirate ship and a concession stand, as well as changing rooms and locker space.
Cape Splash has been open since 2010, and the facility -- operated by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department -- has expanded its offerings over the years with slides and amenities.
The park has averaged about 80,000 patrons each summer in its nine-year operation, Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Jordan Eastridge told the Southeast Missourian in May.
A final estimate for this summer's attendance will become available once the season concludes on Labor Day.
Until then, the park remains open with reduced hours of public swim:
Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays: Noon to 6 p.m.
After a day of play with two of his children, Andrew and Lillian, Fruitland father Daniel Puckett put it best.
"I was surprised at how much they played," Daniel said.
Motioning to his exhausted youngest, the slightly sunburnt father said with a laugh, "The only thing is, I think she's ready for a nap."
