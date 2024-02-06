Two-year old Tyson Mack timidly dips a toe in the water. He feels the cool, wet touch of shallow tide lap at his feet and an excited shout escapes him.

The young swimmer hails from Sikeston, Missouri, and spent Sunday afternoon with his family at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, taking in every last bit of summer and sunshine.

As its tenth season nears conclusion, Cape Splash continues to prove itself as an outdoor oasis from the sweltering summer heat, attracting families from across the region with various activities for family members of all ages.

As Tyson toddles about the splash pad, mom watching on, his father and older brother, Tylan, 4, worry about snacks.

Tylan waits as patiently as he can for his father to return with his water-park favorite: mini corn dogs.

Kristi Ferguson, left, and Jamie Rich laugh as they reach the end of the speed slides Sunday at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau.

The Mack family traveled 30 miles to spend the day at Southeast Missouri's largest water park and visit with relatives. It was the family's fourth time to the park this summer.

Tyson and Tylan weren't the only kids whose parents brought them from out of town to enjoy the park's chaotic but refreshingly fun atmosphere.

Glancing around, it's easy to get lost in the joy children feel as they experience the water park, many for the first time.

One such experience was had by 11-month-old Michael Wozniak, whose parents traveled more than an hour -- from Johnson City, Illinois -- to reach the park.

As Michael sat, perplexed by a jet of water, his parents watched cautiously as he investigated the new sensation face first. It was Michael's first time at the park, and as the youngster explored the unfamiliar aquatic ecosystem, his father Luke Wozniak was quick to pull him back from the water when he'd gone too far.

Lani Birlew, 17 months, waddles through fountains Sunday on the Splash Pad at Cape Splash.

Too excited to really be afraid, Michael came out each time with a grin.