Spies awarded nursing scholarship

Carson K. Spies, son of Ritchie and Kelly Spies of Burfordville, is the recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. Spies, a member of the Chaffee High School Class of 2024, will attend Southeast Missouri State University to reach his goal of RN-Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
This is the 18th year for the $4,000 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school, who plans to become a registered nurse.
