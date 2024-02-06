All sections
June 8, 2024

Spies awarded nursing scholarship

Carson K. Spies, son of Ritchie and Kelly Spies of Burfordville, is the recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. Spies, a member of the Chaffee High School Class of 2024, will attend Southeast Missouri State University to reach his goal of RN-Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

This is the 18th year for the $4,000 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school, who plans to become a registered nurse.

Community

