Spices have evolved

Several weeks ago, I was working on a spice rack for Marge and for some reason I got to thinking about a friend of Marge's who was born in Mexico and who became a U.S. citizen. I got to wondering when she was little what did they use to make tacos, or how did they season the meat? I'm pretty darn sure they didn't get one of those pre-packaged taco mixes at the store and use that like we do today. So what did they use? I checked the ingredients on a bag of taco seasoning, and it had onion, corn starch, salt, sugar, paprika, garlic and some spices. It says that chili pepper is included in the spices. So most likely one can make taco seasoning from scratch.
But this made me curious about the evolution of spices. Spices are mentioned back in early civilizations such as Egypt. Caravans would travel for thousands of miles to purchase spices. There are also culinary herbs which are used in small amounts to add only flavor. Some of these herbs occur naturally here in the U.S.
My Mom was born in Denmark and was brought to America by her parents in the early 1900s, so she grew up in a Danish home in the Sandhills of Nebraska. So I got to wondering if my grandparents used spices common in Denmark in their home in Arthur County in Nebraska. Come to find out, when Danes cook traditional Danish food, it is almost totally with salt and pepper. They rely on the flavors from the meat to supply the taste or flavor. One example is meatballs or "frikadeller," according to Wikipedia. They are made with onion, minced pork and calf, eggs, generous amounts of salt and pepper and a bit of flour. What gives the dish flavor is the meat and the fat.
Today things have changed in Denmark, when ease of travel became common. They are pretty much just like America, where we cook stuff from all over the world today. According to Wikipedia, the most common dishes are spaghetti bolognese, lasagna, tacos, pork chops, homemade burgers, chicken with vegetables, wok dishes and on and on.
Growing up the only spices Mom and Dad used were salt, pepper and cinnamon. Mom would mix cinnamon and sugar, and we'd sprinkle a piece of heavily buttered toast with it. That is, home-churned cow's butter. Now that was good. I don't believe they ever used a lot of pepper. They did use salt though. Dad would cure a couple hams every year, and he'd coat the hams with salt and pepper. Mom would make syrup for pancakes with Mapleine. I don't have a clue if that's a spice. Other than these I can't remember any other spices that they used.
So when Mom or Dad cooked a steak or pork chop or hamburger or roast or sausage, they'd salt and pepper it and that was all. They probably fried it in lard though. And when we sat down to eat the steak or hamburger or pork chop, we had ketchup. None of us used mustard. No steak seasoning. Just the flavor of the meat is what made it tasty. No barbecue seasoning either. Sometimes Dad would slice the slabs of bacon right from the hog with no curing whatsoever. It was fresh bacon. He'd slice it thick, and Mom would fry it crispy. Add a little salt, and there isn't much better.
But for the flavor of meat to shine through with just salt and pepper one has to start with top-of-the-heap good meat. One can take most any cut of meat from a hog or cow or chicken and add enough seasoning, and it will end up tasting OK, but it will taste like the seasoning. How the critter was raised and what it ate and what type of critter it was have a lot to determine how it will taste.
There is no substitute for good farm-raised hogs or cattle or chickens. I still remember Mom frying young fryers that Dad raised. Or a roast with potatoes, onions, carrots and cabbage. Mmm, good!
