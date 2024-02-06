Spices have evolved

Several weeks ago, I was working on a spice rack for Marge and for some reason I got to thinking about a friend of Marge's who was born in Mexico and who became a U.S. citizen. I got to wondering when she was little what did they use to make tacos, or how did they season the meat? I'm pretty darn sure they didn't get one of those pre-packaged taco mixes at the store and use that like we do today. So what did they use? I checked the ingredients on a bag of taco seasoning, and it had onion, corn starch, salt, sugar, paprika, garlic and some spices. It says that chili pepper is included in the spices. So most likely one can make taco seasoning from scratch.

But this made me curious about the evolution of spices. Spices are mentioned back in early civilizations such as Egypt. Caravans would travel for thousands of miles to purchase spices. There are also culinary herbs which are used in small amounts to add only flavor. Some of these herbs occur naturally here in the U.S.

My Mom was born in Denmark and was brought to America by her parents in the early 1900s, so she grew up in a Danish home in the Sandhills of Nebraska. So I got to wondering if my grandparents used spices common in Denmark in their home in Arthur County in Nebraska. Come to find out, when Danes cook traditional Danish food, it is almost totally with salt and pepper. They rely on the flavors from the meat to supply the taste or flavor. One example is meatballs or "frikadeller," according to Wikipedia. They are made with onion, minced pork and calf, eggs, generous amounts of salt and pepper and a bit of flour. What gives the dish flavor is the meat and the fat.

Today things have changed in Denmark, when ease of travel became common. They are pretty much just like America, where we cook stuff from all over the world today. According to Wikipedia, the most common dishes are spaghetti bolognese, lasagna, tacos, pork chops, homemade burgers, chicken with vegetables, wok dishes and on and on.