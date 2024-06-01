All sections
CommunityJune 1, 2024

Spicebush silkmoth

Discover the enchanting spicebush silkmoth, a large, silk-spinning beauty found in the eastern U.S. Learn about its unique lifecycle and striking differences between males and females.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I found this beautiful moth after a heavy rainstorm the morning of Sunday, May 26. It was helpless, lying in some grass with tattered wings.

The spicebush silkmoth is about the size of a large butterfly. It lives in trees and bushes. The one you see here is a female. Males are much darker. The spicebush silkmoth is called a silkmoth because it spins a cocoon of silk around a curled leaf and attaches it to a small limb in a tree for winter.

This moth is also called callosamia promethea. There are well more than 1,000 moths in its family of similar moths. Its distribution ranges over approximately the eastern one third of the United States.

Story Tags
Column
Aaron Horrell
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

