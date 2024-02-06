Speck Pizza cuts a wider swath than the name implies

It was that quiet time between storms, that magical couple of hours between lunch and supper when most restaurant workers can catch their breath and people like me can eat without braving a crowd. Speck Pizza + Street Food at 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, having just opened for business on Sept. 1, still had a decent crowd but it was by no means full. Perfect.

After perusing the menu thoroughly, I took a moment to appreciate the lovely tiles behind the bar, and the immense wood-fired oven prominently displayed up front. Tiled white and green and brought over from Italy, the oven was beautiful. The pipes venting the smoke outside gleamed like the chrome on a muscle car.

I ordered two pizzas and a sandwich, to get some variety and anticipate leftovers. I had the pleasure of speaking with the owner, Gabriele Ruggieri, while he watched my pizzas cook to perfection. He is passionate about his food, from the flour and speck (an Alpine air-dried and smoked Italian meat, and the namesake of his restaurant) sourced from Italy, to the gelato imported directly from a famous pastry shop in Milan. There is a small but vibrant selection of Italian groceries, delicacies that are hard to find anywhere else in town. There are simply too many food wonders to try in one trip, but luckily I can revisit. I shall.

As for the food, the first pizza I tried was the Portofino. With a fresh crushed tomato sauce base, it was topped with mozzarella, spinach, artichokes, roasted cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives and drizzled with pesto. The pesto smelled heavenly, that enticing basil smell punching through and making my mouth water. The crust of a Speck-made pizza is in between thick and thin. The bottom is definitely thin and crispy, "not floppy," as Mr. Ruggieri intended. He wants his crust to hold up the toppings on its own, and it did the job. The outside edge of the crust has that wood-fired look, gently toasted and crispy on the outside, with just a hint of soft dough inside. Light and airy, this crust was designed not to fill up a stomach but leave plenty of room for more pieces and rich toppings. And the toppings are rich. I love artichoke hearts, and there were plenty on this pizza. All of the herb and vegetable flavors, while in individual chunks, combined on my tongue for the most amazing burst of freshness.