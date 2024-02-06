Special recipes for an extra-special cook, my retiring sister

I am excited to write the recipe column for today, as it features my very dear friend and oldest sister, Pat Baldwin. After working for 45 years at The Lutheran Home, she is retiring and hanging up her hair net and apron.

Pat started working at The Lutheran Home 45 years ago, thinking it world be a nice job until the spring when she would search for a "real job." The rest is history.

Pat loves the residents who live there and their families, and she has loved and said goodbye to many people over the course of the years. She's slept on her office floor when snow and ice were a threat, gone to work when she was too sick to be at work, she worked double shifts and missed many family holiday gatherings and Sunday worship services while serving others.

I am more proud of her than my buttons can take. Congratulations, Patty, on a job well done and a very much deserved retirement.

I know the kinds of food Pat enjoys, and so I chose a few recipes she likes, or ones I know she will like, and I hope you will, too.

Sweet and Sour Spaghetti

This recipe is about 37 or 38 years old and we still make it today. I originally got this recipe when I was in a high school home-economics class, and our family has enjoyed it ever since. It is by no means traditional Italian spaghetti; it is totally different from what you might normally think of as spaghetti. Although very different, it is still very good and tasty. We like plenty of cayenne pepper in it for a little heat.

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

1 box sliced fresh mushrooms

1 can tomato soup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 pound spaghetti, cooked and drained

Brown ground beef and onion in skillet, remove from skillet and drain. Add sliced mushrooms and saute until golden brown. To this same skillet, add back in the meat and onion mixture. Add remaining ingredients, except spaghetti, and simmer over low heat until hot, bubbly and thickened. Add sauce to cooked spaghetti and serve piping hot.

Serve grated Parmesan cheese on the side, if desired.

Ravioli With Apple Chicken Sausage

1 package (18 ounces) frozen butternut squash ravioli

2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen creamed spinach

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 package (12 ounces) fully cooked apple chicken sausage links or flavor of your choice, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Cook ravioli according to package directions. Prepare spinach according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage; cook and stir 2 to 4 minutes or until browned. Drain ravioli. Add ravioli, spinach, maple syrup and pie spice to sausage; heat through. Yield: 4 servings.

Cabbage, Sausage and Potato Soup

This recipe is nice and hearty, and comforting; it's full of the best savory flavors, and it's guaranteed to warm you right up. A perfect fall and winter go-to soup recipe, especially when you are retired!

1 pound kielbasa sausage, sliced into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium leeks, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds, white and pale green parts only

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 rib celery, diced

1 small green cabbage, chopped into bite-sized pieces

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 pound red potatoes, diced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt and freshly-cracked black pepper

Add sausage to a large stockpot and cook over medium-heat for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring and flipping occasionally, until the sausage is lightly browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the sausage to a separate plate, and set aside.

Add the olive oil, leeks, carrots and celery to the pan, and stir to combine. Saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add the cabbage and garlic, and saute for 4 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the stock, potatoes, Italian seasoning, bay leaf, cooked sausage, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked and tender. Taste and season with a few generous pinches of salt and black pepper as needed.

Serve warm, or refrigerate in sealed containers for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

You can also use traditional kielbasa sausage, or any kind of smoked pork, chicken, turkey or vegan sausage that you'd like. (Bratwurst also works!)

Coconut Cream Pie