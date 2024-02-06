All sections
FeaturesAugust 6, 2022

SPECIAL PAID BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Carter Von Meixner

Carter Von Meixner was born July 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born at 1:06 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. Carter is the first child of Edward and Erin Meixner of Marble Hill, Missouri. Both parents are family nurse practitioners.

Erin Meixner
story image illustation

Carter Von Meixner was born July 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born at 1:06 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

Carter is the first child of Edward and Erin Meixner of Marble Hill, Missouri. Both parents are family nurse practitioners. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Deanne Meixner of Imperial, Missouri. Maternal grandparents are Don and Juanita Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Ernest and Geraldine Meixner and Don and Francis Reckert. Maternal great-grandparents are George and Maggie Mouser and the late Von and Beatrice Welker.

