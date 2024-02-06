Sparks wins baby pageant

Skylar Sparks, 5-month-old daughter of Chris and Sheniqua Sparks of Cape Girardeau, recently won the “Baby Miss Cape Girardeau” title in America’s Best Pageant. She will represent Cape Girardeau County in the Midwest State Pageant in St. Louis in April. America’s Best Pageant promotes community involvement and good citizenship.
Submitted photo
