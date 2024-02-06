Soy marinade makes weeknight steak simple

A perfectly grilled steak requires more time and finesse than we can afford most weeknights.

Our solution: sirloin tips cut into quick-cooking chunks. The smaller pieces also offer greater surface area, making it easy to add flavor with a gingery marinade (and salty soy sauce ensures the meat absorbs as much of the flavor as possible).

In this recipe from our book "Milk Street Tuesday Nights," which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we start with a 15-minute soak in a ginger-garlic-soy sauce marinade. Then the sirloin tips go under the broiler for a quick sear.

The rich, beefy steak is balanced with a cool salad of sliced cucumber and pear dressed with a tangy vinaigrette. And no need to hunt for the elusive, perfectly ripe pear. We like slightly under-ripe fruit for their firm, crisp texture; any variety will work.

Sirloin tips are sometimes labeled steakhouse-style steak tips; the cut also goes by "sirloin flap meat." If it isn't available, flat iron steak is a good alternative, but make sure it is about 1 inch thick. And don't marinate the steak longer than 30 minutes or it will be too salty.