COBDEN, Ill. -- Sunshine pours in through a stained-glass window, bathing the dining room in soft light, as Jennifer Buchheit pauses to chat with a reporter on a Friday afternoon at Yellow Moon Cafe.
Buchheit opened the restaurant and live-music venue in 2009 after moving to Southern Illinois from the Chicago area to be closer to family.
"We just kind of were driving by one day, and it was empty," she said.
Yellow Moon is a family affair: Buchheit's brother, owner of Lick Creek Beef, supplies pork and beef for the restaurant, she said.
Eggs come from chickens owned by a kitchen employee; they add to the rich flavor of Yellow Moon's maple-vanilla ice cream, which is made in-house.
Buchheit needs to go check on something in the oven, so she hands off the conversation to her mother, Sandi, an affable baby boomer with a knack for multitasking.
"Jennifer, her philosophy is that she --" Sandi Buchheit paused mid-sentence to greet a musician who was preparing to perform that evening at the cafe, then picked up her train of thought without missing a beat: "-- tries to source as much local products as she can."
After getting her bachelor's degree in art marketing, Jennifer Buchheit spent some time in Europe, studying food and wine and staying at an apartment owned by a friend's family in Lithuania before coming back to the United States to attend culinary school, her mother said.
"Her passion has always been food," Sandi Buchheit said of her daughter.
'Eclectic community'
Jennifer Buchheit's art-marketing degree might come in handy in Cobden, a quiet town with 1,135 residents and a vibrant art scene.
"I just feel it's a very eclectic community. There's a lot of artists in the area," Sandi Buchheit said. "There are a lot of visual artists, musicians, singer-songwriters."
Thanks to large orchards just outside town, which attract agricultural workers from Mexico, and the proximity of a major university 15 miles away in Carbondale, Illinois, Cobden is more diverse than its size might suggest.
"There is a group that has been coming here since the '60s from Michoacan. The Mexican population, a lot of wonderful people here, so it's a very diverse community," Sandi Buchheit said.
Along with Mexican families -- one of whom runs the popular Taqueria Pequena in town -- Cobden is home to retired professors from nearby Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, "and then you have the folks who've been here all their lives," Buchheit said. "It's a really nice blend of homegrown people, and ... I think a lot of folks who went to SIU and taught at SIU loved it so much [in Southern Illinois], they just decided to stay."
Yellow Moon, which can seat 80 people "comfortably and safely," hosts concerts on weekends, and the walls are decorated with paintings and photographs by local artists.
Music and art
It isn't Cobden's only music venue. Across the railroad tracks, The Old Feed Store has hosted a variety of artists in the past few years, from blues man Ivas John to folkie Fred Eaglesmith.
Down the block from the Yellow Moon, Anthill Gallery & Vintage Curiosities offers visual artists a place to sell their work.
Anthill employee Patty Flamm said business owners in Cobden welcome newcomers; more shops give potential customers more reasons to stop and look around.
"When you have more businesses, ... we all feed off of each other," she said.
Anthill carries work by about 60 local artists and 15 from elsewhere in the country, along with a few vintage items, Flamm said.
Offerings include everything from stained-glass pieces with up-cycled computer components worked into the designs to tiny, lace-like macrame work; fused-thread mandalas; and iron work by a local blacksmith.
Those who prefer to create their own art might want to venture a block or so off the main drag to Southpass Beads & Fibers, where owner LouAnn Elwell carries about 2,500 to 2,800 items, including yarn, beads and jewelry-making supplies.
Elwell, who said she always has enjoyed making jewelry, opened her shop to the public in 2010 after recognizing a need for a bead supplier in Southern Illinois.
"I just decided to do it here where we live," she said.
Elwell's husband, an artist who goes by the single name J-Bird, said the Southern Illinois Wine Trail brings tourists through Cobden.
"I have people that are here --" Elwell started.
"-- From all over the world," her husband finished.
Some far-flung travelers find Southpass by way of a listing in Bead and Button magazine's business directory, Elwell said.
"If you're into beads, you carry a magazine around, and if there's somewhere that's a bead shop, you go there," she said.
Used items also find a market in Cobden. In addition to a couple of antique stores, the village has a resale shop, which serves as a fundraiser for the adjacent Union County Museum.
The Saturday before Thanksgiving, the resale business will become a Christmas shop, said Patrick Brumleve, president of the Union County Historical Society.
"It's easier than trying to have raffles and spaghetti dinners and things like that," Brumleve said. "... We started out having yard sales and things, and it just kept developing into this shop."
