COBDEN, Ill. -- Sunshine pours in through a stained-glass window, bathing the dining room in soft light, as Jennifer Buchheit pauses to chat with a reporter on a Friday afternoon at Yellow Moon Cafe.

Buchheit opened the restaurant and live-music venue in 2009 after moving to Southern Illinois from the Chicago area to be closer to family.

"We just kind of were driving by one day, and it was empty," she said.

Yellow Moon is a family affair: Buchheit's brother, owner of Lick Creek Beef, supplies pork and beef for the restaurant, she said.

Eggs come from chickens owned by a kitchen employee; they add to the rich flavor of Yellow Moon's maple-vanilla ice cream, which is made in-house.

Headline Bold:A veggie sandwich on sourdough bread is among the lunch options Friday, March 10, 2017, at Yellow Moon Cafe in Cobden, Illinois. The downtown Cobden business emphasizes locally sourced ingredients.

Buchheit needs to go check on something in the oven, so she hands off the conversation to her mother, Sandi, an affable baby boomer with a knack for multitasking.

"Jennifer, her philosophy is that she --" Sandi Buchheit paused mid-sentence to greet a musician who was preparing to perform that evening at the cafe, then picked up her train of thought without missing a beat: "-- tries to source as much local products as she can."

After getting her bachelor's degree in art marketing, Jennifer Buchheit spent some time in Europe, studying food and wine and staying at an apartment owned by a friend's family in Lithuania before coming back to the United States to attend culinary school, her mother said.

"Her passion has always been food," Sandi Buchheit said of her daughter.

'Eclectic community'

Strings of colorful seed beads hang from a display Friday, March 10, 2017, at Southpass Beads & Fibers in Cobden, Illinois. Emily Priddy

Jennifer Buchheit's art-marketing degree might come in handy in Cobden, a quiet town with 1,135 residents and a vibrant art scene.

"I just feel it's a very eclectic community. There's a lot of artists in the area," Sandi Buchheit said. "There are a lot of visual artists, musicians, singer-songwriters."

Thanks to large orchards just outside town, which attract agricultural workers from Mexico, and the proximity of a major university 15 miles away in Carbondale, Illinois, Cobden is more diverse than its size might suggest.

"There is a group that has been coming here since the '60s from Michoacan. The Mexican population, a lot of wonderful people here, so it's a very diverse community," Sandi Buchheit said.

Along with Mexican families -- one of whom runs the popular Taqueria Pequena in town -- Cobden is home to retired professors from nearby Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, "and then you have the folks who've been here all their lives," Buchheit said. "It's a really nice blend of homegrown people, and ... I think a lot of folks who went to SIU and taught at SIU loved it so much [in Southern Illinois], they just decided to stay."

A colorful fused-thread mandala light catcher hangs from a shelf Friday, March 10, 2017, at anthill gallery & vintage curiosities in Cobden, Illinois. Emily Priddy

Yellow Moon, which can seat 80 people "comfortably and safely," hosts concerts on weekends, and the walls are decorated with paintings and photographs by local artists.

Music and art