Last Friday I had a plan. It was as loose plan, but a plan nonetheless. My indecisive self had narrowed my eating exploration down to two locations of considerable distance. However, when I woke on Saturday morning I just wasn't feeling my usual spontaneous, road-trip-ready self. I was not in the mood to drive 30 to 60 minutes for something I wasn't sure I would enjoy. I was looking for a sure thing, and I knew the perfect place.

My enthusiasm grew as I closed the distance with each mile. I reflected on the story of Easter with gratitude and amazement as I drove. The sun was shining. Birds were chirping. It wasn't raining, but I would not have been surprised in the least had a rainbow suddenly burst across the skyline full of promise.

(Insert dramatic record scratch sound effect.)

That did not happen. In fact, my outing took a shocking turn. I had the worst service ever. By "worst" I mean non-existent. That's right. I was seated at the bar where I was completely and utterly ignored. The server/bartender assisted the person to my right, talked to a person on my left, and completely ignored my existence. In fact, I will give her credit for the extent she was able to avoid eye contact and shut down any opportunity I could have had to garner assistance. I eventually grabbed a menu from the host station and was able to convince another server to assist me. Their food is consistently delicious, and this day was no different. Mouthwatering. Later, I reviewed my photos of their drool worthy food and tried to formulate thoughts about my visit. The service left such a bad taste in my mouth I struggled to create an honest story with a positive spin. This was not part of my plan.

I was in a quandary. There was no way I was going to fit another meal into the day, and most restaurants would be closed for Easter Sunday. I brainstormed. It would have to be pancakes and breakfast food. As much as people bemoan their aversion to chain restaurants, I knew what I had to do.