Southern Charm Nutrition has a big menu and a bigger heart

Acting on a tip from a friend, I visited the cutest little place this week. At 1326 Main St. in Scott City, tucked into an old brick building with the door diagonal to the corner of two streets, is a little shop, Southern Charm Nutrition.

My friend told me there was a tea place in Scott City. I know I wrote about tea the last time, too, but I promise this is different. She said they had all of these new flavors for spooky season, such as Zombie, Freddy Kruegar and Scarecrow, and she thought it was a cool place. I should have asked more questions, because I was expecting hot tea with some flavorings, maybe some toppings, but that is not what Southern Charm Nutrition is. What it is, for me as a diabetic with an intolerance to the artificial sweeteners in diet sodas, is an absolute godsend. Let me try to explain.

You will pick a flavor, and if you want to know the profile, you can ask the person working the counter. When I went in, there was the nicest gentleman in the store, and he understood that what they offer is new and a little different. If you're stuck, he could also suggest a drink you may like, based on if you're after a sweet drink or sour, or a little of both. I picked a Candy Corn, because fall, and he asked me what level I wanted. The caffeine added to the drinks comes in four levels, with Level 1 being equivalent to a cup of coffee, and Level 4 being like the world's most packed energy drink. It was afternoon, so I said Level 1, and he got to work mixing my drink. So you see, the caffeine is added in, and I suppose that is why it is called a tea.

The menu is large, but the heart is larger at Southern Charm Nutrition. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

In no time, I had a ginormous cup of orange liquid on a little bit of ice, just enough to keep it cold and not enough to melt down and dilute the flavor, in hand. For $4, it was an incredible amount of hand-mixed, specially prepared drink.