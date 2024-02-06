SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's seventh annual Princess Tea on Saturday

With a little bit of magic, kids -- and adults -- become royalty with the help of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea.

"I get to be like a kid again," said Kaleisha Walker, 35, about portraying the role of Princess Tiana of Disney's The Princess and the Frog.

Walker has played the role of Tiana for four years, and she looks forward to it every year. The experiences with the young princesses, who share the excitement and look up to the princess she's portraying, "continues to give [her] that energy and excitement to continue to do it again because just little things like that can impact their life for the rest of their lives."

Neisha Ward, 33, who has portrayed the role of Disney's Mulan for four years, said she also enjoys being a part of the Princess Tea because she likes being an inspiration to little girls.

"I mean, I really loved the movie when I was younger, because I'm adopted," Ward said. "Mulan, when I was little, I thought that was the coolest thing ever because I thought she looked just like me -- and I didn't know anybody that was Asian."

Kaleisha Walker portrays the role of Tiana from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" at Fort D March 21 in Cape Girardeau.

Growing up Korean in a predominantly white small town, Ward resonated most with the character Mulan as a young girl. Through her personal story, Ward wanted to be a part of something that allows her to share a little more cultural diversity.

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation brings a Disney experience to children of all ages here in the Cape Girardeau community, and has done so for the last seven years. SoutheastHEALTH uses the annual fundraiser to raise money for the Children's Wellness Fund to benefit the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatrics departments of Southeast Hospital, said Patti Ranzini, executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.