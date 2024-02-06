SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's seventh annual Princess Tea on Saturday

With a little bit of magic, kids -- and adults -- become royalty with the help of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea.
"I get to be like a kid again," said Kaleisha Walker, 35, about portraying the role of Princess Tiana of Disney's The Princess and the Frog.
Walker has played the role of Tiana for four years, and she looks forward to it every year. The experiences with the young princesses, who share the excitement and look up to the princess she's portraying, "continues to give [her] that energy and excitement to continue to do it again because just little things like that can impact their life for the rest of their lives."
Neisha Ward, 33, who has portrayed the role of Disney's Mulan for four years, said she also enjoys being a part of the Princess Tea because she likes being an inspiration to little girls.
"I mean, I really loved the movie when I was younger, because I'm adopted," Ward said. "Mulan, when I was little, I thought that was the coolest thing ever because I thought she looked just like me -- and I didn't know anybody that was Asian."
Growing up Korean in a predominantly white small town, Ward resonated most with the character Mulan as a young girl. Through her personal story, Ward wanted to be a part of something that allows her to share a little more cultural diversity.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation brings a Disney experience to children of all ages here in the Cape Girardeau community, and has done so for the last seven years. SoutheastHEALTH uses the annual fundraiser to raise money for the Children's Wellness Fund to benefit the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatrics departments of Southeast Hospital, said Patti Ranzini, executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
"It's sort of just a great day to just be there for the kids and to just see their faces light up; and it's just so much fun, because it's all about them," said Anna Ricci, who has portrayed the role of Jasmine from Disney's Aladdin the last two years. "They're so excited because you're basically their idols and so it's great to see their reactions and spend time with them."
You can find more than just your typical ball gown-adorned, curled hair and sparkly princesses, though. You'll also find warm hugs in the form of Olaf, from Disney's Frozen, portrayed by Andrea Gray, 24.
"It's been really exciting," Gray said. "I just love being with [the tea] because all the kids are super excited and it's for a very good cause, and they just make it a really fun adventure."
The princesses prepare for the event by learning their character inside and out. They watch the movies to memorize quotes and behaviors, they practice each character's autograph, and they learn a dance, too.
"You need to be in character the entire time," Walker said. "So you want to make sure you're mentally prepared ... and of course, getting all dolled up: getting hair done, getting makeup done, get dressed for the day and then just make sure you are showing those kids how magical it is and being in character that whole entire time."
Cinderella's magic may have run out at midnight, but these memories may last a lifetime.
The event is Saturday, April 13, at the Osage Centre.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.