SoutheastHEALTH announces scholarship awards

Twenty eight students pursuing a wide range of health care careers received $32,500 in scholarship awards from SoutheastHEALTH Foundation at an event held recently at Jackson Civic Center.

Dr. Steven Langdon, president of SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences, addressed the group. Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, served as master of ceremonies. Scholarship certificates were presented by Dr. Maria Sudak, vice president and chief operating officer at SoutheastHEALTH, and Laurie Hill, director of education and training at SoutheastHEALTH.

The scholarships are made possible by the Foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors.

"The demand for health care professionals across the system of care is ongoing, both locally and in Missouri. We are so fortunate to have generous donors who recognize this vital need by helping support students as they work toward career goals," Jirkovsky said.

This year's receipients are:

SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs

Ashley Tucker-Baldwin, Hugh & Marietta Logan Scholarship;

Kylie Carr, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship;

Mallory Cook, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship;

Alexis Dockstader, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation SEMO Scholarship;

Amber Glenn, James W. Wente Scholarship;

Deondray Jenkins, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship;

Sharon Jones, Ilena Aslin Scholarship;

Christen Larko, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship;

Aimee Linares, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship;

Michelle Masters, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship;

Macie McDaniel, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship;

Tina Medlock, Balsamo Family Scholarship;

Alicia Pemberton, Hutson Family Scholarship;

Kylee Rhyne, Ilena Aslin Scholarship;

Mary Stewart, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC, Scholarship;

Audrea Tellor, Ronald James Schwent Scholarship;

Julie Welker, Sheila Caskey, PhD, Scholarship;

Southeast Missouri State University

Megan Hupperts, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation SEMO Scholarship;

Amanda Martin, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship;

MeAsia Triplett, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation SEMO Scholarship;

Christina Wilcsek, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship;

Southern New Hampshire University

Lauren Rollens, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship;

Murray State University