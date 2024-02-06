SoutheastHEALTH announces scholarship awards

Twenty eight students pursuing a wide range of health care careers received $32,500 in scholarship awards from SoutheastHEALTH Foundation at an event held recently at Jackson Civic Center.
Dr. Steven Langdon, president of SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences, addressed the group. Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, served as master of ceremonies. Scholarship certificates were presented by Dr. Maria Sudak, vice president and chief operating officer at SoutheastHEALTH, and Laurie Hill, director of education and training at SoutheastHEALTH.
The scholarships are made possible by the Foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors.
"The demand for health care professionals across the system of care is ongoing, both locally and in Missouri. We are so fortunate to have generous donors who recognize this vital need by helping support students as they work toward career goals," Jirkovsky said.
This year's receipients are:
Since 1962, the Southeast HEALTH Foundation has awarded over $1.2 Million to local scholars. These funds have supported the education of over 1,300 current and future healthcare workers for our region.
