The One Meal a Week program has collected more than $10,000 worth of food since the program's start.

The program allows students to purchase any item with an expiration date, excluding milk, with leftover meals or money and donate to One Meal a Week.

Senior entrepreneur major Gabrione Kent began the One Meal a Week program in Fall 2018 because he noticed students were wasting money on unused meals, flex and Redbucks.

All food and drinks collected are then donated to the Redhawk Food Pantry and other local food pantries. In a typical week, Kent said he collects about $500 in donations, and it seems to spike during the end of the semester and the holiday season.