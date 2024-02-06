Southeast student preserves Kent Library history

Southeast senior Peter Reckling used his knack for furniture restoration to preserve original Kent Library furniture over the summer.

Reckling, a historic preservation major, spent two months preserving 10 pieces of historic Kent Library furniture including multiple tables and desks, a display case and two chairs.

"I've always been fond of the built environment," Reckling said. "I think old houses have such a character and a nuance, something that can't be replicated in today's architecture."

In his third year as a student worker for special collections and archives at Kent Library, Reckling noticed university artifacts especially older pieces sitting around collecting dust.

"Where did these pieces come from? Are they original? Did somebody just bring them in?" Reckling asked.

Peter Reckling. Submitted photo

His curiosity erupted into a summer of restoring original Kent Library furniture in the Polytechnic Building, some pieces more than 100 years old.

"We recognized there are some really old pieces around the building, but we didn't know quite how old," special collections and archives librarian Roxanne Dunn said. "That's when Peter came and we were able to have his expertise in the building."

Reckling said it is important to preserve history because it shows pride in where we came from. He learned from his father how to restore furniture.

"We had a bunch of old family pieces that sat in our basement, and I always thought, 'Is there something else we could do with them? Let's make them pretty again,'" Reckling said.

Reckling restored a display table for Kent Library that had been used for exhibits since 1920.

The piece can be found in the main lobby of Kent Library, positioned in front of the wall memorial.

Original to the opening of Kent Library, in1939 two chairs restored by Reckling exist along with 14 others, but were purchased as an order of 250.